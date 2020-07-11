The Best Loom Bands and Kits for Creating Handmade Keepsakes

Do you or your children want to make heartfelt homemade gifts for friends? Craft fun and beautiful bracelets, charms, and necklaces with a rubber band loom kit. A Michigan dad named Cheong Choon Ng invented the original rubber band loom, the Rainbow Loom, as a way to connect with his bracelet-making daughters. The basic loom has three rows of C-shaped or round pegs, and crochet hooks are used to weave the bands in complicated patterns that will impress friends and family. Y looms and finger looms are other alternatives. Browse our selection of the best looms and bands below to find the right product for you or your kids.

1. Rainbow Loom Combo Set What sets this loom apart is its adjustable C-shaped pegs, which enable crafters to add rows to adjust the loom’s width and length. This versatility allows users to make a wide range of projects of all sizes, from bracelets to flowers to animal forms. The included hook’s metal tip ensures precision and durability, and its shaft sits comfortably in the hand for hours of creativity. You get more than 7,000 latex-free rubber bands in 21 colors, and the durable bands won’t snap while you are weaving. Also included are colorful C-hooks and instructions to guide you on your artistic journey. This inspirational loom won a toy-of-the-year award in 2014. Buy: BUY NOW $12.99 Buy it

2. Inscraft Rainbow Rubber Bands Refill Kit This kit has all the supplies you need—minus the loom—for hours of creative bracelet and charm making. It features 11,000 premium loom bands, including colorful tie dye colors, neons, and metallics. You also get crochet hooks, charms, S-clips, hairclips, backpack clips, round beads, alphabet beads, stickers, and tassels. The plastic storage case with removable dividers keeps everything organized, and the snug-fitting lid means you won’t find bands all over the house! Buy: BUY NOW $20.99 Buy it

3. Mudo Nest Rubber Bands Refill Set When art educators teach students how to weave using rubber band looms, kids learn about patterns and develop fine motor skills. Students love the completed bracelets, necklaces, and backpack tags. This set contains everything needed to keep many young artists engaged for hours, including Y looms, crochet hooks, thousands of bands in 28 vibrant, fun colors, and tons of kid-friendly charms and beads. Buy: BUY NOW $17.88 Buy it

4. Beadery Wonder Loom Do you wonder if rubber band looms are for you or your kids? Wonder Loom’s kit is ideal for those who want to explore without purchasing a huge set. The loom is one solid piece and features three rows of rounded C-shaped pegs for creating bracelets, necklaces, and charms. The kit’s colorful, latex-free rubber bands aren’t as smooth as those found in other kits, and colors vary from kit to kit. Also included are a pick tool for weaving ease, C-clips, and easy-to-follow instructions for making bracelets. Buy: BUY NOW $21.97 Buy it