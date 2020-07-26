The Best Loom Kits for Learning Weaving Skills

Over, under, over, under, over, under. Weaving is a wonderful activity, both meditative and creative. People have been hand-weaving from the dawn of time, creating clothing, baskets, and textiles from various flexible materials. But since the industrial age, most weaving has been done in factories. Today people are rediscovering it all over again. Many find its rhythmic nature to be calming. Plus, it allows us to handcraft beautiful objects we can use, such as hats, scarves, cozies, and pot holders. There are many loom kits available to help you, your child, or your grandchild, to get started. Here are our picks of the best to help you make the perfect choice.

1. Melissa & Doug Multi-Craft Weaving Loom This sturdy, versatile, large standing loom has a well-designed frame made from high-quality wood, with warp notches ½ inch apart on adjustable bars. Dowel positioners help beginners keep their weaving's edges straight. A large, wooden needle and 91 yards of soft, rainbow-colored yarn are included, as are illustrated instructions, including directions for creating three colorful, gender-neutral animal picture tapestries. The loom is easy for young children to use, but adult weavers love it too.

2. Darice Easy-Knitting Round Loom Curious about knitting but worried that you'll feel overwhelmed? Circular looms are an ideal answer. Creating hats, scarves, and bags on a circular loom is fairly easy: the looms are lightweight and easy to manipulate. This set includes four looms of various sizes for hats that fit every head. They are made from durable plastic, and their rounded pegs are notched so yarn doesn't accidentally slip off. The set includes a loom pick and a large needle, but you'll have to buy your yarn separately.

3. Made By Me Ultimate Weaving Loom When students begin to weave, they require sturdy, compact looms like this one on which to practice their fine-motor skills. Teachers love this loom's square design. Its rounded pegs ensure that the stretchy loops made specifically for this loom won't slide off; the pegs also maintain accurate spacing between loops. Young artists quickly learn how to make pot holders and coasters with this kit, which comes with one plastic hook and plenty of colorful loops.

4. Creativity for Kids Quick Knit Loom Are you looking for a fast way to create a knit hat and cup cozy? Illustrated, easy-to-follow instructions outline how to wrap this kit's soft, chunky rainbow yarn around the pegs of its 9-inch circular loom. Use the kit's hook to weave the yarn, and then use the needle to finish off the hat and add fun rainbow pom-poms. The kit is ideal for kids age 7 and older, although the finished hat may be a bit too small for them to wear. The cup cozy is easy to make and fun to use. This sturdy loom can be used with any type of yarn.