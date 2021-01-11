Skip to main content
Create Striking Details with the Best Loop Tools for Ceramics

Loop tools for ceramics
Tiler84 - stock.adobe.com

Get loopy. A necessary tool for refining, etching, and marking your pieces, a loop tool is used mostly to remove controlled amounts of clay from wheel-thrown and hand-built ceramic pieces. The looped cutting head is usually made from steel and has sharpened edges to give you a clean cut, and loop tools can either be single or double ended. They are available in many different sizes; you’ll want to choose a mini tool for smaller-scale projects or a larger utensil for big pieces. With so many options on the market, it can be hard to choose. Browse our selection of the best options below. 

1. Xiem Tools Complete Set of Mini Ribbon Tools

This complete set of miniature ribbon sculpting tools comes in a pack of nine. Featuring looped heads in all different shapes, this variety pack includes tools with a perfectly circular tip, ones with a flat-looped tip, and ones with ovular tips. Constructed with heat-treated steel, the tips are built to last, and a rubber-covered barrel makes for a comfortable grip. 

Buy: Xiem Tools Complete Set of Mini Ribbon Tools $27.08
2. SE 6-Piece Ribbon Sculpting Set

This six-piece set comes with large ribbon tools with a variety of loop shapes. Each utensil in the set of six is double-headed, so you effectively get a variety of twelve loop heads. Made of high-quality steel and hardwood, these tools are ultra durable and well made. Best used for all types of clay work, these large, double-headed ribbon tools are a smart buy. 

Buy: SE 6-Piece Ribbon Sculpting Set $8.25
3. Meuxan Ceramic Pottery & Clay Ribbon Sculpting Tool Kit

Educators in the market for the most variety on a budget should opt for this twelve-piece set. Featuring six double-ended, large ribbon tools and six single-headed aluminum mini tools, this pack offers plenty of options and loop shape diversity. Lightweight, comfortable to hold, and easy to use, these ribbon loop tools will meet all of your sculpting needs. 

Buy: Meuxan Ceramic Pottery & Clay Ribbon Sculpting… $10.99
4. BQLZR Stainless Steel Clay Pottery Sculpting Tool Set

Go big or go home. This set of ten large ribbon tools are single headed and feature a wide array of loop shapes. The extra-thick, modeled wooden handle makes for a strain-free grip, and the tips themselves are made from thick steel pieces that are built to last. Perfect for cutting, shaping, and slicing, these ribbon tools hold up to medium- and heavy-duty clay. 

Buy: BQLZR Stainless Steel Clay Pottery Sculpting Tool… $13.89
5. Kemper Tools Double-Ended Wire Loop

This finely manufactured, double-headed ribbon tool is perfect for the serious or professional ceramicist. Made with a traditional wood handle, each looped end is secured with a metal ferrule for maximum security and stability. Able to make clean, smooth lines, the loop on either end is well-formed and perfect for carving.

Buy: Kemper Tools Double-Ended Wire Loop $8.99
