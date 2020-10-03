The Best Macramé Cords for Home Improvement and Multimedia Artworks

Macramé, the knotted art form that took over home interiors in the ’70s, is in a roaring renaissance. Whether as wall decoration, hanging planters, or purses, macramé can now be spotted in trendy shops and all over social media. If you’re ready to make your own designs, get equipped with a good-quality cord. Many are cotton but distinct in their texture, thickness, and composition. Some cords consist of multiple strands braided or twisted together; others are made of a single strand. To find the right one, consider your design’s intricacy, whether it will support a lot of weight, and if you prefer neat or frayed finishes. Ultimately, finding your favorite cord might be a matter of experimentation, to allow your hands to learn the feel of what’s best.

1. Ialwiyo Macramé Cord The undyed four-ply Ialwiyo cord is a reliable everyday material that looks great in all kinds of projects, from wall hangings to plant hangers. Made of 100% cotton, it delivers on strength and forms firm, reliable knots, but it’s also very soft. The four strands are twisted rather than braided, making them quick to unravel for effortless fringing. We also like that this cord comes in different diameters, so you can pick the ideal thickness for your creations. Buy: Ialwiyo Macramé Cord $8.99 Buy it

2. Flora Knit Macramé Cord Flora Knit’s cord consists of eight tightly braided strands, which results in a super-sturdy and strong rope. It also doesn’t unravel as easily as twisted cord, which allows you to knot quickly and create neat, structured designs. Keep in mind, though, that this also means it is more challenging to create fringes and achieve eye-catching, fluffy tassels. Buy: Flora Knit Macramé Cord $20.99 Buy it

3. Cyrico Macramé Cord This is a good budget macramé cord that you can buy in a small assortment of colors—cream, black, blue, yellow, and gray. Made of cotton, it is twisted and unravels quite easily, which is ideal for fraying ends but presents a greater challenge when it comes to securing neat knot ends. The three-ply structure also provides a little less strength than some of our other picks, but it will still serve you well. Buy: Cyrico Macramé Cord $14.99 Buy it

4. Flipped Macramé Cotton Cord If you’re interested in creating works with color but don’t want to bother with dying your own cords, we recommend these cords made of pure cotton. The four-ply cord is available in 22 colors, from vibrant hues to pastel ones, providing a good range for choosing a striking base cord or subtle accents. The string is tightly twisted but easy to unravel to make different effects.

