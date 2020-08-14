We’ve Found the Best Magnet Kits for Learning

With the right assortment of magnets in their hands, young ones can open their eyes to a world of wonder. Fun and child-safe magnetic pieces can be used to demonstrate simple physics concepts while providing hands-on learning—and it’s simply fun for kids to experiment with magnetic fields. To encourage your child to investigate these invisible powers, introduce them to a magnet kit. Our picks round up some of the most effective ones out there.

1. Learning Resources Magnet Movers This magnet set, which looks like a pile of small toys, offers hours of fun while presenting thoughtful ways for kids to learn about the various properties of magnets. An activity booklet offers 10 guided experiments—like creating a rod to “fish” for magnets or making a magnetized swing to visualize the power of opposing poles—with instructions that are easy to follow. The included magnetic wand, horseshoe, magnetized balls, and other accessories are durable, brightly colored, and strongly charged. Best of all, Learning Resources’ kit is authenticated by STEM.org, a respected STEM education research organization, so you can be confident in your purchase. Buy: Learning Resources Magnet Movers $16.99 Buy it

2. Dowling Magnets Kit This magnet kit familiarizes children with the wonders of magnets through the simple act of waving. It comes with two magnetic wands, 10 magnetic marbles in vivid colors, and 50 plastic chips with smooth steel edges. Kids can use the wands to pick up the pieces, sort them by color, practice counting, or try one of the other activities suggested in the included booklet. The wand makes cleanup simple and fun, and all the pieces fit neatly in a lidded storage tube. Buy: Dowling Magnets Kit $11.95 Buy it

3. SPACECARE Magnetic Iron Powder Filings You can use this jar of iron filings in experiments of your own design to showcase the power and potential of magnets. Each jar contains 12 ounces of industrial-grade iron pieces—resembling a fine powder—that won’t stain hands or clothing, and the jar features a lid with holes so you can shake out a little bit at a time. These little magnetic grains can be used in simple demonstrations requiring only a sheet of paper, or more complicated physics experiments. You do have to supply your own magnets, but the filings are endlessly reusable and will last for years.

Buy: SPACECARE Magnetic Iron Powder Filings $6.49 Buy it

4. 4M Magnet Science Kit For a kit that’s geared toward construction and building, we recommend 4M’s product. It includes lots of magnetic materials to create playthings like a compass, a racer, and a “Mysterious Dangler,” with each process showing children the attracting and repelling properties of magnets. The instructions are easy to follow, and the activities are stimulating but not too difficult for kids to accomplish on their own. Buy: 4M Magnet Science Kit $10.79 Buy it