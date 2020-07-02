The Best Magnetic Dry Erase Markers for Drawing and Writing

Dry erase markers offer sustainability as an alternative to paper and convenience for use at home, school, or the office. They come in vibrant, bold colors that show up well on white dry erase boards and are made for repeated use on them. They’re great for lists, diagrams, notes, and drawings. The markers come in handy variety packs, usually with built-in erasers and magnets; they are generally low odor. Check out these recommendations.

1. U Brands Double Ended Dry Erase Markers U Brands Magnetic Double-Ended Dry Erase Markers offer a useful variety of bold colors in compact markers that hold ink of different colors at each bullet-tipped end. In addition to classics like red, orange, yellow, green, light blue and dark blue, purple, and black, the set includes lime green, hunter green, teal, and pink. One caveat is that the darker colors, like red, have been found to stain marker boards. Buy: BUY NOW $4.83 Buy it

2. EXPO Magnetic Dry Erase Markers With a more traditional marker design, Expo is the gold standard when it comes to dry erase markers. This fine-tip 4-piece set produces bold, clean lines, but press too hard on the bullet-shape tip, and it will flatten and broaden. These vivid colors erase easily and are the perfect tool for home, class, or office. Cap after use to prevent drying out, and store them upright. Buy: BUY NOW $4.99 Buy it

3. Arteza Magnetic Dry Erase Markers This 24-pack of Arteza magnetic dry erase markers is perfect for stocking any classroom. Holding ink that’s quick-drying and nontoxic, the set includes 2 each of a rainbow of colors: red, orange, yellow, two shades of green, blue, purple, pink, aqua, two shades of brown, and black. The markers have bullet tips, and erasers and magnets are built into the caps. Buy: BUY NOW $10.99 Buy it

4. Shuttle Art Dry Erase Markers Shuttle Art’s 15 Color Magnetic Whiteboard Markers are great for to-do lists, notes, drawings, and diagrams, and they come in a nice selection of colors. Usable on plastic, glass, and paper as well as dry erase boards, the markers are handy to keep around the home, office, and classroom. The colors are not as intense as other brands, but they erase easily without staining. Keep away from children under 3, and store upright to avoid leakage. Buy: BUY NOW $9.99 Buy it