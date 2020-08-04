The Best Magnetic Poster and Art Hangers for Displaying Works

Magnets are a great way to display art on paper and protect it from pinholes, rips, and tears. Magnets are quick and easy to use, and even galleries have discovered the convenience of sleek, strong, small round magnets. Magnets make it easy to straighten art that’s hanging a little crookedly and to swap art in and out of a display. In addition, magnets are an affordable alternative to framing large artworks and those that are not a standard shape or size. Below are our picks of the best magnetic poster and art hangers.

1. Benjia Magnetic Poster Hanger Focus on the art and not the frame with Bejnia’s sleek hangers. Each pair of wooden hangers contains powerful magnets to securely hold maps, art, posters, prints, and thin fabric in place. Open up each pair of magnetic pairs and then bring them together at the top and bottom edges of your art. Then hang. This product is 20 inches wide with a walnut finish; larger and smaller sets are also available, as are a variety of colors. These versatile hangers are a great buy, compared with traditional framing, especially for extremely large works. Buy: BUY NOW $17.99 Buy it

2. DIYMAG Refrigerator Magnets Powerful magnets can attach even the largest work on paper to the wall. This set of 100 magnets are classy silver disks in five sizes from 3 to 15 millimeters. The magnets are very strong and adhere well to whiteboards in classrooms, metal frames, and refrigerators. They are excellent to use in homes, schools, and galleries to hang artwork: Place a nail or screw in the desired spot, hold a corner of the art against it, and place a magnet on top. If the art isn’t exactly straight, it can be easily be nudged level. Large magnets are also great to glue to walls and use to hang magnetic art supplies and tools. Buy: BUY NOW $12.99 Buy it

3. Mikede Swivel Magnetic Hooks Teachers adore these powerful neodymium magnet hooks. With a 60-pound capacity, they can hold wired paintings and other artworks strung for hanging, as well as some tools and art supplies. They are attracted to most metal surfaces including whiteboards, bulletin board frames, metal doors, file cabinets, and desks. There is no mess, no holes in the wall, no gunky adhesives left behind, and if the magnet isn’t in the perfect place for you, just slide it to the right spot. The hooks swivel on the round magnets, for flexibility. Buy: BUY NOW $14.99 Buy it

4. Haute Décor Magnetic Hanger Stylish and strong, this round magnetic hanger securely holds up to 10 pounds on doors and other magnetic surfaces. Often this magnet is used to hang wreaths and signs on front doors, but it is also a classy way to hang art, banners, dried flowers, and weavings while sparing the hanging surface from nail holes and scratches. The hanger is available in several metallic finishes and matte black. Buy: BUY NOW $10.99 Buy it