Keep Your Masterpieces Safe In Transit With the Best Mailers for Artwork

Once your artwork is done, it’s time to share it. If your art is of the flat variety, a mailer can help you get it to the place it most needs to be, and in the same shape as it was when it departed. ARTnews editors have landed on the below five best mailers for artwork. Check them out.

1. Box USA Self-Seal Stay-Flat Mailer For a heavy-duty mailer that will hold letter-sized paper, this is the best option out there. Sold in packs of 100, each mailer measures 9.75 by 12.25 inches. The mailers are made of heavy-duty cardboard paper for durability, but coated in white so that you can even customize the outside. They are both self-adhesive, for ease of sealing, and feature a pull tab for equally easy opening. The best part is, they are made of 100 percent recycled paper and, of course, are 100 percent recyclable themselves. Buy: Box USA Self-Seal Stay-Flat Mailer $54.65 Buy it

2. Maxtek Photo & Document Cardboard Mailers This white mailer, measuring 6 by 8 inches, is a great option for smaller-format artworks and photographs. Made of sturdy cardboard, it features a self-adhesive flap and a perforated pull for easy opening on the other end of the artwork’s journey. Buy: Maxtek Photo & Document Cardboard Mailers $26.95 Buy it

3. Pratt Self-Seal Stay-Flat Mailer As a teacher, you know the power of shopping in bulk. This particular mailer, measuring a generous 12.75 by 15 inches, comes in a packs of 100. It is heavy enough to hold up to abuse but lightweight enough to keep shipping costs down. Each one will self-seal with a strong adhesive, making sure that you need no other tools than the envelope itself. Buy: Pratt Self-Seal Stay-Flat Mailer Buy it

4. ABC Rigid Mailers While you might not think it makes much of a difference, how a mailer opens can be vital to preserving your artwork. Though most rigid envelopes have side opening, this one opens at the top, making it easier to load (and unpack) delicate artworks. It also features a clear side pocket for paperwork. Measuring 12.5 by 9.5 inches, it has an easy peel-and-seal closure and comes in packs of 25. Buy: ABC Rigid Mailers $22.05 Buy it