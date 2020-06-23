Find the Best Marbling Kits for Creating Mesmerizing Patterns on Paper and Fabric

Marbling is an ancient art, historically associated with book making. The practice involves suspending pigment on the surface of a medium called a marbling size and then transferring the paint onto paper or fabric. The result is a colorful, wavy pattern that resembles the grain of marble and other stones such as jasper or malachite. Each print is a monotype, meaning no two marbled patterns are alike. A rewarding process that yields unique and mesmerizing compositions, marbling is a fun and relaxing printmaking method. Dip your toe into the world of marbling and browse our selection of the best marbling kits, below.

1. The Best Crafts Marbling Art Kit This 33-piece marbling kit has everything you need and then some to start on your marbling journey. Great for the beginner, it includes not only eight colors of ink but also a comb, brush, paper, dropper, rope, and instruction booklet to guide you. The materials are simple and easy to use on paper and fabric alike, and the tools can be used long after the ink has been replaced. Buy: BUY NOW $27.99 Buy it

2. Jar Melo Marbling Paint Kit This marbling kit has all you need for a fun classroom session. It comes with 12 colors of paint in 16-milliliter bottles, 10 sheets of paper, 2 needles, a straw, scraper, measuring spoon, tray, and manual. Safe and nontoxic, the pigments are made of environmentally friendly materials, which makes this kit an ideal option for children. What’s more, with these supplies you can go well past paper and marble wood, cloth, stone, plaster, and more. Buy: BUY NOW $28.99 Buy it

3. Marabu Easy Marble Starter Set This marble set is a great choice when you already have the items you’d like to marble. All that’s included in this six-tone set are the dyes themselves, which produce a vibrant rainbow of hues when transferred to your desired surface. These dyes, though a little thicker than what you get in other marble paint sets, are quick-drying—dry to the touch after only 15 minutes, and fully cured in roughly 24 hours. Buy: BUY NOW $16.45 Buy it

4. Bokuundo Marbling Kit Though this kit does not come with paper or marbling trays, the concentrated pigment inks in six colors make it a favorite of teachers. With this kit, a tiny amount of ink goes a long way, so don’t be fooled by the small tubes. The pigments work well on both paper and fabric, yielding an array of tones slightly more pastel than what you get from other sets. It is definitely not for the typical unguided beginner, however, because the included instructions are in Japanese. Buy: BUY NOW $12.00 Buy it