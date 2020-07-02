The Best Markers for Wine Glasses Will Upgrade Any Party

Make your next party a glittering success with wine glass markers. No more keeping track of tiny charms that may or may not fit around the stems of your glasses. No more cheap red plastic cups marked for your guests’ ID. With these markers, you add flair to your glassware by drawing on the surface in stunning colors. Your calligraphy and graphics will shine on a variety of nonporous surfaces, including glass, plastic, glazed ceramics, and metals. Add pizzazz to your home, classroom, or office by writing inspirational messages on mirrors and windows. These inks are food safe and nontoxic; they easily wipe off surfaces with a wet cloth and are dishwasher safe. Party guests will be inspired to personalize their own glasses with these fun convenient markers. They’re a fabulous creative bonus at paint-and-sip parties too. The markers are easy to store and keep ready for your next party.

1. Arteza Wine Glass Markers Arteza markers add bling and sparkle to every party and all types of surfaces. Their premium metallic markers work well on wine glasses, glass, mirror, plastics, ceramics, paper, wood, and metals. The set includes 8 vivid metallic colors that work well on light or dark surfaces. The ink dries in under a minute for smudge-free writing and drawing, and after your party is over, it washes off easily with warm water or glass cleaner. Names and designs don’t fade, they stay put until washed off. Be careful not to write on areas where condensation may occur, because the ink may rub off on hands, but it washes off easily an doesn’t stain skin or fabric. The ink is food safe and nontoxic; it conforms to ASTM D-4236 and EN 71 safety standards. Buy: BUY NOW $10.99 Buy it

2. VersaChalk Wine Glass Markers Make every glass and dish a work of art with VersaChalk’s beautiful color-saturated markers. The set features premium German ink in a variety of 7 colors and finishes: matte shades of neon red, classic yellow, mandy pink, and wicked violet; and metallic silver, emerald, and sapphire. All inks write cleanly and are easy to read on clear glass, even against darker beverages. The ink dries quickly and resists smudges and smears, but do avoid using these markers on areas where condensation may occur. Your designs remain in place until washed off. And don’t stop with writing your guests’ names on their glasses: let these markers spark your creativity. Mark ceramic party trays to identify their offerings—cheeses or pâtés—or add messages tailored to the occasion. The markers are perfect for making gifts look special. Write on wine bottles, candles, mirrors, and windows. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it

3. Cheer Collection Wine Glass Markers Bring a smile to every face with Cheer Collection’s 5 metallic markers. These affordable markers add pizzazz to every window, mirror, ceramic mug, glass cup, and plastic jar. The ink shows up rich and extra sparkly on glass, metal, and plastic, and kids and adults love the vibrant colors. The ink goes on smoothly and dries smudge-free in under 30 seconds; it washes away cleanly and easily with warm water. The markers are safe and nontoxic, perfect for kids, classrooms, parties, and special occasions. Use them to label glasses, jars, and storage containers. Early finishers can add drawings to classroom windows. Fun for all ages and all occasions. Buy: BUY NOW $6.95 Buy it

4. Gainwell Wine Glass Markers Rely no longer rely on permanent black markings to keep track of cheap red plastic cups during parties. Gainwell’s Wine Glass Markers work on a variety of glasses and cups, the perfect marker for the perfect party. The set includes 8 quick-drying matte and metallic colors: red, blue, green, pink, purple, gold, silver, and dark silver. With so much inspiration, guests will want to make a game of it, writing more than just their names on their glasses—just be sure they avoid areas of condensation. The ink is food safe and nontoxic, and washes off easily. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it