The Best Kids’ Mask-Making Kits for Halloween and Imaginative Dress-Up

Kids love dressing up in costumes and exploring different pretend roles. Art supports them in letting their imaginations soar, and mask kits give them the opportunity to create wearable art, a tangible expression of their dreams. Masks are fun and easy to make, and once created, they’re great for make-believe play, a crucial part of social learning. With our favorite mask-making kits, reviewed below, the young people in your life will soon be building their own magical, creative world. They may never take these masks off!

1. Edgewood Toys 48 Piece Dinosaur Sticker & Foam Mask Set Young artists are transported into the prehistoric past with this dinosaur mask set. Included are 24 comfortable yet sturdy foam masks in a variety of designs; kids add fun facial features and details using sheets of brightly colored stickers that peel easily from their backing. The materials are durable and kid-friendly, easy for children as young as three years old to use. Crayons and markers (not included) can be used to add extra details. The masks will withstand hours of rough-and-tumble dinosaur play. Buy: Edgewood Toys 48 Piece Dinosaur Sticker & Foam… $14.99 Buy it

2. Melissa & Doug Princess Collection Paper Craft Kit Enter the magical world of princesses with Melissa & Doug’s kit. The kit features glittery bases for two masks, two tiaras, two wands, and two purses, plus plenty of precut premium cardstock shapes, gem stickers, and glitter stickers to decorate them with No glue is needed: Sticky foam squares allow kids four and up to easily add embellishments to their masks and accessories. The sticky squares add dimension, making these creations really pop! Made from heavy-duty paper, they will last about a day. But no matter—by then your young artist will be on to the next fun thing! Buy: Melissa & Doug Princess Collection Paper Craft Kit $9.99 Buy it

3. Fun Express Superhero Masks Craft Kit It’s a challenge to keep youngsters engaged in art making, and arts educators seek projects that will appeal to students of all ages and backgrounds. Well, what kid doesn’t enjoy designing his or her own superhero? This engaging kit includes materials for 24 superhero masks, perfect for group art making. The kit includes premium foam bases and self-adhesive foam embellishments, plus lengths of elastic to keep the masks in place. Young artists can also draw on the masks using markers or crayons. If foam shapes are left over, these can be used for future craft projects. Buy: Fun Express Superhero Masks Craft Kit $13.78 Buy it

4. Creativity for Kids Fun Furry Masks This kit gives young artists the opportunity to create five furry animal masks. It features five cardboard mask bases for making an owl, fox, bear, cat, mouse, and raccoon. For double the fun, both sides of each mask base are available for drawing and decoration. And did we mention that these masks are furry? Included are faux fur embellishments, glue dots, stickers, felt shapes, seven colorful mini markers, and sturdy snap-on plastic handles kids can use to hold the masks up to their faces. Safe and nontoxic, these materials will inspire hours of independent art making and pretend play for kids age five and up. Buy: Creativity for Kids Fun Furry Masks $12.12 Buy it