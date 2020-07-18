The Best Masking Tape for Your Studio, Classroom, Or Office

Choosing the right painter’s tape can prove a sticky problem. Masking tape is made with a low tack adhesive that won’t leave residue or tear the page, but is strong enough to act as a sealant against paint, marks, dust and debris. Used to get crisp borders and clean lines or to secure your work to a wall or board, masking tape is an essential in any artist’s toolkit. Browse our selection of the best picks below.

1. Scotch Painter's Tape ScotchBlue Original Scotch is a go-to brand for all things tape. A traditional pick for artists, this tape can remain in place for up to 14 days without leaving sticky residue when you remove it. It is UV and sunlight resistant, effectively sealing your surface from the outside. This pack, with six 60-yard rolls of tape just under an inch wide, is sure to last for a range or projects. Buy: BUY NOW $19.11 Buy it

2. Duck Masking Tape The draw of this tape from Duck, another trusted tape brand, is the variety of colors it comes in. Available in pretty shades like baby blue, light pink, violet, lemon, lime and tangerine, this tape both looks good and works well. With a crepe paper backing and medium adhesion, this tape is totally removable and won’t leave residue. You get 30 yards of 0.94-inch tape per roll. Buy: BUY NOW $7.29 Buy it

3. Frogtape Multi-Surface Painting Tape Frogtape’s high-performing product is treated with patented PaintBlock technology to form an airtight barrier between your paint layer and the tape edge. Packaged in a plastic canister, this tape stays protected when not in use. It is suitable for a multitude of surfaces and available in a variety of widths and lengths. Buy: BUY NOW $4.79 Buy it

4. Craftzilla Colored Masking Tape This multipack of rainbow rolls puts the fun in function. Featuring ultrabright shades of blue, red, orange, green, yellow, and pink, this six-roll option is great for tasks that require color coding. You can easily write on the surface of the tape without fear of smearing, and the tear-by-hand material makes it easy to get your strips just the right length. The adhesive protects against paint and won’t damage paper. Buy: BUY NOW $19.99 Buy it