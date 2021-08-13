Use the Best Measuring Cups for Accurate Mixing

Taking accurate measurements is an essential part of executing any recipe, not only in cooking but in painting, sculpting, or any number of other art processes. You might be portioning out epoxy resin for paint pours, mixing plaster, or preparing darkroom chemicals. To avoid errors, don’t just eyeball it—use a set of measuring cups. In addition to considering size, you should think about the material and shape that best suit your media. Cups designed for liquid measurements usually are made out of transparent glass or plastic or out of silicone, which is flexible and easy to clean; they should also have a handle and spout for easy pouring. If you intend to measure out dry ingredients, consider purchasing cups of specific sizes with flat rims so their contents can be leveled. Browse our selection of the best measuring cup options below.

1. OXO Good Grips Angled Measuring Cup This trio of cups gives you three different volumes to work with: 250 and 500 milliliters and 1 liter. Each is made of clear plastic with easy-to-read measurements in red (both metric and imperial). What makes them stand out from the competition is the patented angled insert that allows you to read measurements instantly from a bird’s-eye view, eliminating the need to raise the cup to eye level before making adjustments. The soft, nonslip handle is heat resistant and comfortable to hold, and the plastic is BPA free and dishwasher safe. Buy: OXO Good Grips Angled Measuring Cup $12.99 Buy it

2. Pouring Masters Mixing Cups Designed for pouring paint and epoxy, these measuring cups are made of crystal-clear plastic and come in sizes from 2 to 64 ounces. Each features graduated measuring scales in ounces and milliliters, as well as sets of common mixing ratios such as 1:1 and 2:1:1 to take some of the math out of the mixing. While they do not feature spouts, the PET plastic is sturdy and lightweight, so controlling the flow of your pours is easy. You can also buy lids, sold separately, if you plan to store excess paint, which saves both space and cleanup time. Buy: Pouring Masters Mixing Cups $9.99 Buy it

3. Pixiss Plastic Measuring Cups Teachers looking for an economical option for the classroom would do well to choose this set of measuring cups. You get 100 plastic cups capable of holding up to 10 ounces of liquid, and each features precise measurements, in both ounces and milliliters. Printed in black ink, the numbers are easy to read. While designed to be tossed out after a single use, these cups are surprisingly strong and can probably withstand two or three repeat uses before the markings begin to fade away. Buy: Pixiss Plastic Measuring Cups $23.99 Buy it

4. EcoArt Solutions Silicone Mixing Set If you’re ready to bid farewell to single-use plastic, we recommend investing in a set of silicone measuring cups. These from Ecoart Solutions, which plants one tree for every product sold, come in two large sizes for mixing: 500 ml and 250 ml, and their ounce and milliliter markings are a pleasant green. You also get six pouring cups in three sizes—1 ounce, 6 ounce, and 12 ounce volumes—that feature clear-colored measurements (these are a little harder to read). Each is made of top-quality silicone that is flexible yet durable (and capable of surviving the microwave, to boot). Silicone is a great option for paint and resin as it resists staining and caking. Buy: EcoArt Solutions Silicone Mixing Set $33.15 Buy it