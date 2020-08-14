The Best Merino Wool for Cozy Creations

The fleece of Merino sheep is soft and fine, resulting in a wool that’s more pleasant on the skin than regular wool. It’s easy to see why these natural fibers are favored by knitters and crocheters, being an ideal material to turn into cozy, plush, and warm creations. When selecting a merino yarn, you should judge it on how it feels and looks, but also consider its weight and its ply—that is, how many strands are twisted together in the manufacturing process. These will affect the structure and stitch definition of your finished work, as well as the needles you’ll need to use. No matter what brand of wool you choose, remember to pay attention to the care instructions. Below are our picks of the best merino wools out there.

1. Sugar Bush Yarn Bold Knitting It’s hard to fault this versatile, medium-weight yarn from the Canadian company Sugar Bush Yarns, which is satisfying to work with and wear. Made of 100 percent extra-fine merino, it is stretchy and boasts a sublime softness, with rich natural fibers that will make your stitches stand out. This is also a superwash yarn, which means it has been treated to withstand washing—even in the machine!—without losing its structure and color. Buy: Sugar Bush Yarn Bold Knitting $12.95 Buy it

2. Drops Superwash Merino Wool Yarn Feel at ease knowing the origins of this eight-ply yarn. Each skein is made of extra-fine merino wool fibers from free-range sheep in South America that have then been cable-spun to create strength and high elasticity. Enjoy crisp stitch definition with every project, especially if you are creating texture with moss or seed stitches. This yarn is also superwash treated, so you can toss your creations in the machine on a gentle wash cycle. Buy: Drops Superwash Merino Wool Yarn $4.20 Buy it

3. La Mia Merino Wool With five skeins per multipack, this light fingering weight option is perfect for projects that require a lot of material in the same color, or for knitters seeking to stock up on supplies. Made in Turkey, the 100 percent merino wool is soft, lustrous, and superfine. The threads also have a pleasant spring to them and resist fraying. Buy: La Mia Merino Wool $25.00 Buy it

4. Living Dreams Yarn Merino Every skein from the family-owned business Living Dreams presents stunning color with subtle tonal variations, whether you’re working with a pebble-colored gray or a deep amber. That’s because each product is kettle-dyed in small batches using safe dyes in a process that shuns toxic chemicals and minimizes water waste. Complex and uniquely variegated, these thin and light yarns are also colorfast and incredibly soft to the touch. Buy: Living Dreams Yarn Merino $24.95 Buy it