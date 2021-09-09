To Store Your Drawing and Writing Tools, Use the Best Mesh Pencil Cases

A trusty pencil case is a must-have for anyone who uses writing and drawing tools. It helps you keep your pencils, pens, markers, and other implements in one place rather than loosely scattered across your desk or in your bag, which not only is convenient but keeps them from getting lost. Cases made of mesh are a nice option because they are lightweight and inexpensive and allow their contents to be visible. Whether you’re buying your first one or looking to ditch your bulky box, our picks can help you find a long-lasting mesh pencil case that will serve you well.

1. Midori Mesh Pouch Established in 1950, Midori is one of Japan’s most respected stationery designers. So it makes sense that it would also produce a premium carrying case for its highly valued pencils and pens. This minimal translucent pouch, which comes in four color options, is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Made of nylon, it features two zippered compartments that can fit a lot of cargo. Lightweight and durable, this is a great option that delivers in both convenience and elegance. Buy: Midori Mesh Pouch $18.48 Buy it

2. Petutu Clear Pencil Case Set Made of a fine mesh, these blue and gray cases are pleasingly soft but maintain their structure. Their design is simple: a flat, single-pocket rectangular pouch, finished with an easy-glide zipper. You get two roomy sizes in this set of eight; one measures roughly 9 by 7 inches, the other 8 by 5.5 inches. Like most mesh cases, these are washable, so when they inevitably get a few marks from pencil lead or an uncapped pen, you can give them a brief rinse in the sink. Buy: Petutu Clear Pencil Case Set $8.99 Buy it

3. JARLINK Zipper Mesh Pouch If you like to keep your pens, pencils, brushes, and other tools grouped separately, consider this set of 20 pencil pouches. The different-colored cases can be used to quickly distinguish what is inside (e.g., red for pens, yellow for watercolor markers, etc.). The sturdy nylon mesh is transparent and vibrantly colored, and the zipper moves smoothly. A matching string is looped through the zipper for easy hanging if desired. Buy: JARLINK Zipper Mesh Pouch $11.99 Buy it

4. Bazic 3-Ring Pencil Pouch Set This pouch has three reinforced holes sized and spaced to fit right into a three-ring binder. It features a large pocket with a mesh window and is made of a woven synthetic fabric that’s hard to tear and able to take rough handling. You get two pouches in the set; they come in four colors (black, blue, red, and green), but the distributor chooses the colors for you. Buy: Bazic 3-Ring Pencil Pouch Set $5.60 Buy it