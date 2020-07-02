The Best Metal Desk Organizers to Keep Your Supplies Sorted

They say a cluttered desk makes for a cluttered mind. Organize your workspace with a metal desk organizer. Useful for businesspeople, creatives, academics, and students alike, a desk organizer primes your workspace for productivity. Reclaim your desktop, reorganize your supplies, and refine your office aesthetic. Browse our roundup for the best desk organizers below.

1. Arteza Mesh Metal Office Desk Organizer Arteza’s 6-compartment desk organizer is a sleek way to keep your supplies and table space neat. In addition to six compartments, there’s also a drawer to keep small items put. Coated in an anti-rust matte powder paint, the black metal mesh is durable and scratch-resistant. The back and base have soft pads so as not to scratch surfaces. Buy: BUY NOW $16.89 Buy it

2. AmazonBasics Mesh Desk Organizer If you want a desk organizer with rounded sides, choose AmazonBasics’ black metal mesh caddy. Divided into 7 compartments and a deep drawer, this unit will store your office supplies efficiently, saving you from having to rummage around to find your most frequently used items. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it

3. SimpleHouseware Desk Organizer For educators in need of a more comprehensive caddy, look no further than this organizer by SimpleHouseware. With two side-load letter trays, a three-compartment drawer, and a hanging file holder, this caddy will whip any tabletop into shape. Made of black metal mesh, this organizer is easy to assemble and strong enough to hold even a laptop computer in the upper letter tray. Buy: BUY NOW $22.87 Buy it

4. Blu Monaco Gold Desk Organizer If you’re in the market for a more distinctive option, select Blu Monaco’s designer metal gold desk organizer. Choose from powder-coated aqua or gold to add a pop of color to your desktop. The gold design comes in two configurations, one with straight sides (six compartments), and the other with rounded sides (and eight compartments); both also have a drawer. The aqua unit has half-circle sides and eight compartments. Constructed of durable metal mesh, this organizer is lightweight and versatile, and has rubber feet. Buy: BUY NOW $21.97 Buy it