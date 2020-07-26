The Best Metal Rulers for Straight Lines and Accurate Measurements

Rulers are essential for drawing and scoring straight lines and for taking precise measurements. Metal rulers are often the first choice of artists, students, and professionals, thanks to their durability and weight. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and it’s important to be aware of the choices before you buy. Scale rulers have three sides and are most useful to architects, contractors, and designers when drawing up blueprints. Flexible metal rulers are a great choice for fine artists who want to treat their surfaces with care, and rigid and T-square rulers are dependable all-purpose options. Find the ruler that best suits your needs by browsing our selection of favorites below.

1. Maped Helix Flexible Stainless Steel Ruler This is a basic option with staying power. It's made of stainless steel with a cork backing for a nonslip grip and smear-free line. Thanks to its flexibility, this ruler can even measure curved and sloped surfaces. It comes in lengths ranging from 6 to 18 inches and is printed with both millimeter and inch markings. The small hole at the top allows it to be hung on a hook when not in use.

2. Mr. Pen T Square T square rulers are ideal for architects, engineers, and artists. Consisting of a set of rulers that are joined perpendicularly to form a T shape, this type of tool makes it easy to draw and identify right angles. This particular product, combining a 12-inch and an18-inch ruler, is made of high-impact carbon steel that is laser-printed on both sides. Calibrated down to a 16th of an inch and 1 millimeter, this ruler provides precise measurements.

3. Westcott Stainless Steel Ruler Like our top pick, this product has a nonslip cork backing. Unlike our top choice, this ruler has a rigid core, making it a better option for classroom and office use. Made of warp-free steel, this ruler is built to last and provides a razor-sharp edge. Etched in black with both metric and inch markings, this tool provides measurements down to a 16th of an inch.

4. Mr. Pen Steel Rulers Double up on supplies with this set that includes both a 6-inch and a 12-inch ruler. Made of high-impact stainless steel, these rulers are built to last, and the straight edge won't wear down. Etched with both inch and centimeter markings, these rulers provide accurate measurements down to the 64th of an inch and the 20th of a centimeter.