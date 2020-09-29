The Best Metallic Acrylic Paint for Glittery Effects

If you’re looking for a paint to impart an all-over metallic effect or one that can just add a light-catching detail here and there, metallic acrylics may be the way to go. But it’s hard enough to find an acrylic paint with a flawless consistency, let alone one with a beautifully balanced metallic sheen. Many look too glittery; others too dull. To find that perfect space between the two extremes is an art that few companies have mastered. Fortunately, we’ve located some excellent products to guide your choice. Check out our reviews below.

1. Arteza Metallic Acrylic Paint Though this set of metallic acrylics is an incredible option for adults, it is also certified safe and nontoxic, so you will have no problem using these paints with children. While the set includes a wide selection of silvers, golds, and bronzes, it also offers plenty of bright tones like magenta and tangerine as well as pastels such as lilac and sage. Packaged in a sturdy box, they are also easy to store after use. Buy: Arteza Metallic Acrylic Paint $47.09 Buy it

2. Winsor & Newton Reeves Acrylic Metallic Set This set delivers four 75-milliliter tubes of acrylic paint in the classic metallic hues of gold, silver, copper, and bronze. The acrylics are thick enough to remain opaque when brushed, yet thin enough to manipulate easily, requiring no additional solvents. While still wet, the paints are water soluble; after drying, they are quite durable, no matter what surface they have been applied to. The metallics give off an attractive shimmer, bringing paintings to life in the most light-catching way. Buy: Winsor & Newton Reeves Acrylic Metallic Set Buy it

3. Shuttle Art Metallic Acrylic Paint Set If you’re looking for a metallic pigment set for beginners, consider this multipack. Included are 20 flip-top squeeze bottles (60 milliliters each) in a variety of metallic hues—from burgundy to peacock blue to forest green—all nontoxic and easy to dispense. The set even comes with three brushes and a palette. The colors are all low-luster metallic, giving off a glow without going over the top in the glitzy sheen department. The paint dries quickly and is waterproof and fade-proof, suitable for hard surfaces like wood and metal as well as soft ones like canvas and apparel. And all of this comes at a very reasonable price. Buy: Shuttle Art Metallic Acrylic Paint Set $42.99 Buy it

4. FolkArt Metallic Acrylic Craft Paint Set Many metallic multipacks include a rainbow of tones, but if all you’re really after is a variety of silvers and golds, this set is just the one for you. You get seven 2-ounce tubes of gold, copper, and silver paint plus one bottle of black. The paint is water-based and nontoxic, making it suitable for children. Each of the metallic pigments stays true to tone when dry and is highly pigmented for a truly opaque finish.