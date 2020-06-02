The Best Metallic Markers to Add Shine to Your Creations

When it comes to drawing, all the colors of the rainbow don’t always cut it. Sometimes you want just a little more. That’s where metallic pens come into play, giving your artwork an eye-catching glint and sheen you just can’t get from regular markers. Some metallic markers are just like regular felt-tip pens, except with metallic ink, while others dispense an ink that is more like paint. All markers, however, should be able to work on almost any surface, be it lightweight paper or heavy glass. Ahead, find our picks of the best metallic markers. With the right choice in your arsenal, you may find it hard to resist the urge to draw on nearly everything!

1. Morfone Metallic Marker Pens These metallic marker pens are more of a paint marker than some others, which means they will show nicely on a wider range of surfaces, from paper to glass to metal to wood, without chipping. They dry quickly, which reduces the likelihood of smudging. And this pack of 10 rainbow tones is a great affordable option. Buy: BUY NOW $9.99 Buy it

2. Crayola Metallic Markers Crayola is forever a go-to among educators. The brand, known for its safe and nontoxic crafting supplies, offers these metallic markers in a rainbow of eight colors. The caps are easy to click on and off—not only to keep the ink from drying out, but also to keep your furniture marker-free! These metallics are great for any color paper, from bright white to deep black, with a sheen that shows off its light reflectiveness no matter what colored is beneath it. Buy: BUY NOW $6.47 Buy it

3. Sharpie Metallic Permanent Markers With its reliable line of permanent markers, Sharpie has become a household name, and for good reason. These metallic markers are great for dark surfaces, gliding on like a paint marker often does but without the drippy mess. With this fine-point six-pack, you’ll have all the basic colors you seek, from classic gold and silver to shiny red, green, blue, and bronze. Also available in other tip widths. Buy: BUY NOW $7.49 Buy it

4. Sunshilor Metallic Markers These fine point metallic markers will allow you the utmost of detail in a range of light-catching tones. In a pack of 12, you will have the option of the shiny classics, like silver and gold, as well as glittery hues of bright blue, pink, green, and more. The paint ink is water-based, so it will easily come off skin, but will adhere to surfaces that range from metal to glass; paper to ceramic. The colors do come dry slightly darker than they paint on, however, though they transform so quickly, you’ll know nearly immediately what tone you’re working with. Buy: BUY NOW $8.69 Buy it