The Best Metallic Spray Paints for Edgy Effects

For some folks, spray paint might dredge up memories of late-night mischief and unfortunate run-ins with your middle school vice principal. (Or is that just us?) But for artists, spray paint is prized for its high coverage and brush-free application. Useful for coating everything from furniture to automobiles, it’s a user-friendly medium that gets the job done fast. Paints with a metallic finish lend a luxe vibe to any surface: Pick up a can and transform a boring Mason jar into a golden goblet, or turn a dusty wicker armchair into a silver throne. But which paint should you choose? Browse our roundup of the best options to find out.

1. Rust-Oleum Specialty Metallic Spray Paint This spray paint leads our list for its sheer verisimilitude. It comes in four classic metallic colors that avoid the artificial-looking hues and opacity of some competitors’ products. That’s because the paint is mixed with actual metal flakes, lending it depth and extra sheen. Be cognizant that This paint works well on wood, metal, plaster, stone, unglazed ceramic, plastic, and other materials, but be aware that it is designed for interior use. One 11-ounce can covers up to 12 square feet; multipacks come with six cans. Buy: Rust-Oleum Specialty Metallic Spray Paint $22.56 Buy it

2. Krylon Premium Metallic Spray Paint Another indoor spray paint worth looking into is this product from Krylon. Available in more color options than Rust-Oleum, this spray dries quickly (10 minutes) and boasts an ultra-shiny finish. At 8 ounces, it comes in a smaller can than the other paints on our list, but you won’t break the bank with this paint, even if your freshly painted projects look like they did. Buy: Krylon Premium Metallic Spray Paint $12.68 Buy it

3. Krylon Shimmer Metallic Paint This line, also from Krylon, will catch the eye of painters looking to venture outside the precious-metals color scheme. It is available in a range of rainbow colors. And unlike the paints leading this list, it works just fine on outdoor materials, from masonry to metal. As with Krylon’s Premium Metallics, its 10-minute dry time gets the job done promptly. Buy: Krylon Shimmer Metallic Paint $12.12 Buy it

4. Rust-Oleum Metallic Spray Paint This option is a solid pick for the cost-conscious buyer. It’s not the shiniest or most realistic-looking spray paint on our list, but you can grab most of the colors in this line for less than a dollar an ounce. However, this series’ biggest calling card is right there in the emblem on the can: Stops Rust. It’s an oil-based formula designed to prevent rust, corrosion, and abrasion. If you’re a pragmatist who’s willing to sacrifice aesthetics for sheer durability, these paints are head and shoulders over our other options. Buy: Rust-Oleum Metallic Spray Paint $8.98 Buy it