The Best Mica Powder for Paints, Clays, Plaster, and More

Mica powder is crafted of a natural stone mineral that has a metallic sheen to it. When ground into a powder, it has the ability to give your every craft a light-catching something extra. It can be mixed right into oil or acrylic paint, or even with other materials, like clay and plaster. Not all mica powder is created the same, however, and should be chosen carefully—especially if you’re looking to use it for a specific medium or project. Ahead, find every kind of mica powder in nearly every color of the rainbow and let us help shop for the best one for you.

1. Jacquard Pearl Ex Powder Pigments This set of mica powder is sold as a set of the top six most-popular true metallic tones, each jar measuring 0.75 ounces. They are highly pigmented, rust- and tarnish-proof, and suitable for interior or exterior use, if you choose to mix them with paint or plaster. For canvas painting, they can be mixed with everything from acrylics and oils to gouache and varnish. And, when it comes to clay, they can also be fired in a kiln that reaches up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Buy: Jacquard Pearl Ex Powder Pigments $24.95 Buy it

2. Soap Shop Mica Powder Set If you’re looking for a wide range of colors for small projects, consider this set of mixed powder packets. Included in the kit are 24 different powdered pigments in separate three-gram pouches. With these small bags, this selection is great for tiny projects, be they small paintings, soapmaking, or even at-home makeup creation. They can be used with cold or hot processes, due to their ultra-fine grinding process, which makes them easily dissolvable in any solution. Buy: Soap Shop Mica Powder Set $13.99 Buy it

3. Artisan Pigments Mica Powder 25 Color Set No matter what you’re looking to mix your mica powder into, educators everywhere can appreciate a kit that comes complete with smaller amounts of a wide range of colors. This particular kit is chock full of the rainbow spectrum, with 25 different colors that can be mixed with everything from resin to acrylic paint, soap, clay, and more. Additionally, they are all safe and nontoxic, which is especially important when dealing with children’s art projects. What’s more, each bag contains a whopping ten grams of each color, so it can be used for a multitude of projects large and small before running dry. Buy: Artisan Pigments Mica Powder 25 Color Set $24.89 Buy it

4. U.S. Art Supply Jewelescent Mica Pearl Powder This mica powder has a little more of a soft pearlized sheen to it than a true metallic shine, giving it a more subtle appeal than other mica powders might offer. That said, it’s still just as highly pigmented when added to everything from cosmetics to paint, plaster, and resin. Each two-ounce container is sold as a single color, though the brand sells the product in a total of 24 different tone varieties. While this powder is safe and easy to use for children, it is also rated as professional grade, due to its reliability and finely ground texture that dissolves easily without detection. Buy: U.S. Art Supply Jewelescent Mica Pearl Powder $9.96 Buy it