Best Microphone Stands for Hands-Free Presentations and Performances

Whether you’re a musician, an artist who works frequently with sound, or an arts professional who uses a mic at public events, you know that having to hold a microphone for long periods isn’t a pleasant experience. A mic stand will free up your hands while consistently picking up sound. Some stands are designed for use while sitting down at a table or desk; others are ideal for situations when you’ll be standing. We’ve determined the best products for a variety of uses and a wide range of heights. See our reviews, below.

1. Hola! Music HPS-101TB Mic Stand This mic stand is one of the sturdiest we’ve found and is also highly adjustable. It features a telescopic boom that can be positioned to various angles and extended from 4 to 27 inches. Made of metal, this stand has a good amount of heft and is well balanced so you don’t have to worry about it tipping over. The main vertical beam can be adjusted from 40 to 63 inches to suit users of various heights, and solidly constructed screws and threads lock every component in place. We’d feel very comfortable equipping this stand with a heavy microphone while using it at its fullest extension. Buy: Hola! Music HPS-101TB Mic Stand $34.90 Buy it

2. Neewer Microphone Floor Stand Neewer’s mic stand is the most stripped-down on our list. A simple vertical rod with no arms, it’s a great option for those with limited space. It’s also a good choice if you don’t want the hassle of having to position a boom. The height can be adjusted easily from 40 to 70 inches, and its heavy metal base, which can be detached for convenient transportation, makes it highly stable The stand is finished with a little clip to secure your microphone wire. Buy: Neewer Microphone Floor Stand $40.99 Buy it

3. InnoGear Microphone Arm Want to keep costs low? Try this highly flexible model, which can be positioned just about anywhere there’s a slim work surface. It has a clamp that can be mounted to any tabletop with a thickness of up to 2 inches, and its articulating segments allow you to positioned your mic at almost any angle. Despite its low price tag, this stand has a thick steel frame that holds its position and helps to reduce vibrations. Since this stand clips onto your desk, it’s also a great space saver. When you’re finished using it, you can simply push it out of your way. Buy: InnoGear Microphone Arm $13.99 Buy it

4. Ultimate Support Accordion Stand MC125 This mic stand is too expensive to be our top pick, but it is built like a tank, perfectly balanced, and sure to last many years. It is much heavier than others on our list—in fact, it features caster wheels so you can position it easily without lifting. There’s little chance of anyone knocking this model over, even if someone bumps into the telescopic boom. The boom can extend between 35 and 61 inches—much longer than that of our top pick—and it can support heavy microphones without strain. The vertical shaft can be adjusted from 52 to 83 inches, and even at its tallest it remains absolutely stable, thanks to the stand’s cast iron base. Buy: Ultimate Support Accordion Stand MC125 $178.95 Buy it