The Best Mini Hot Glue Guns for Small Projects

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission

Sometimes less is more—at least that’s how we feel about glue guns. Granted, some heavy-duty jobs require a big-barreled model, but when it comes to detail work and smaller crafts, mini hot glue guns are our go-to. These devices are inexpensive, light, and for the most part easy to reload: Just be sure to buy 5/16-inch-diameter glue sticks rather than the standard 7/16-inch. Here are the five best small glue guns money can buy.

ARTNEWS RECOMMENDS

Gorilla Dual Temp Mini Glue Gun

Gorilla’s name is practically synonymous with glue, so it should come as no surprise that the company puts out the mightiest pocket-size glue gun on the market. Its super-precise nozzle is paired with an easy-squeeze trigger, comfortable grip, and a wide base for setting it to rest. But its greatest advantage is the choice of low and high settings—hard to come by in a mini glue gun, whose functionality is typically pretty limited. This 12-watt tool comes with 30 mini glue sticks; when it’s time to restock, a variety of vendors sell Gorilla’s mini glue sticks in bulk.

Buy: Gorilla Dual Temp Mini Glue Gun $12.49 Buy it



WE ALSO LIKE

Elmer’s Craft Bond High-Temp Mini Glue Gun

This itsy-bitsy glue gun comes with big perks. It melts glue at a super-high temperature, meaning it stands up to home improvement projects—metal, leather, wood, and ceramic are all fair game for this spectacular model. Elmer’s palm-size design is also safety forward, with a heat-insulated nozzle and emergency automatic shut-off feature. This 10-watt gun is picky about the glue sticks it will take, but it works great with Elmer’s-brand mini sticks (not included, alas).

Buy: Elmer’s Craft Bond High-Temp Mini Glue Gun $6.99 Buy it



ANOTHER OPTION

AdTech Low-Temp Cool Tool

Don’t be turned off by the cartoony packaging and kid-friendly design: This is the stealth pick of our list. Yes, it only has a low-temperature setting, running 75 degrees cooler than a standard glue gun, but that makes this 10-watt tool perfect for delicate tasks like scrapbooking, fabric work, or balloon sculptures. Kids and adults alike will love this tool, which is reliable, light, well insulated, and easy to use. It comes with 10 AdTech cool glue sticks to get you started.

Buy: AdTech Low-Temp Cool Tool $5.88 Buy it



PROFESSIONALS’ CHOICE

Westcott ProjectMate Premium Hot Glue Pen

For something a little different, consider Westcott’s mini hot glue pen. The trigger sits on top of this slender tool, with a padded rubber grip perfect for long jobs. As with Westcott’s other models, the nozzle’s tip color changes from blue to red to indicate when it’s ready to use. Glue comes out in a consistent moderate temperature, perfect for materials ranging in delicacy from silk to plastic. Glue sticks aren’t included, but this tool works great with Westcott’s all-temperature mini glue sticks.

Buy: Westcott ProjectMate Premium Hot Glue Pen $12.68 Buy it

