The Best Mini Hot Glue Sticks for Meticulous Crafting

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission

Has there ever been a handier mini anything than a hot glue gun? OK, don’t answer that, but we’ve noticed that even the tiniest iterations of this crafting tool are getting more sophisticated all the time. So when it comes to refilling these little wonders, will just any mini glue stick do? Although most mini sticks conform to a standard measurement—approximately 0.28 inch in diameter and 4 inches long—the answer, unfortunately, is no. You’ll want to find something strong, easy to work with, and compatible with dual- or multi-temperature glue guns, which are becoming increasingly popular. Bring the heat to these five picks: We promise they can handle it.

ARTNEWS RECOMMENDS

AdTech Crystal Clear Mini Glue Sticks

Don’t let the low price spook you—sometimes the cheapest options really are the best! These mini glue sticks, sold in a pack of 100, are non-yellowing and quick-drying, with a 30-second working time. And oh, does this glue hold: Its strength is comparable to even towering brands like Gorilla. Another plus? Unlike other leading glue brands, these guys are totally acid-free.

Buy: AdTech Crystal Clear Mini Glue Sticks $5.97 Buy it



WE ALSO LIKE

ArtMinds Mini Glue Sticks

This is a wonderful all-purpose stick if you need a quick refill and don’t want to skimp on quality. Designed for use at all temperatures, this glue is great for projects big and small, heavy-duty and delicate. We suggest going for the 100-count pack, but if you don’t see yourself becoming a marathon gluer, ArtMinds sells 18- and 40-piece packs too.

Buy: ArtMinds Mini Glue Sticks from $2.99 Buy it



ANOTHER GOOD CHOICE

Elmer’s CraftBond Less Mess All Temp Glue Sticks

If Elmer’s doesn’t know glue, then nobody does. The company’s acid-free formula causes this glue to form neat beads rather than stretch apart in icky strings. It will take a while to melt, but once applied, it dries incredibly quickly. Just be prepared to pay: In this case, less mess means more money. You get 24 mini sticks in a resealable bag.

Buy: Elmer’s CraftBond Less Mess All Temp Glue Sticks $7.99 Buy it



PROFESSIONAL’S CHOICE

Gorilla Mini Hot Glue Sticks

These sticks are mini, but their power is jumbo-size. Gorilla’s is, quite simply, the strongest glue in the game: It’s weather resistant and stands up to all manner of jostling, jerking, and jolting. And dig that extra-long working time: 45 seconds. Go for the big bag of 75 sticks; the satisfaction you’ll get from them will last a long time.

Buy: Gorilla Mini Hot Glue Sticks $7.65 Buy it

