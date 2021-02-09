The Best Model Glue for Strong Bonds

Building a model? You’ll need some reliably strong glue that won’t break down as your construction progresses. Finding the best can be a challenge. Some glues are compatible only with certain materials, and many simply aren’t easy to use. Rather than take a risk with your household superglue, we recommend picking up a specialized formula. Whether you build Warhammer miniatures, wooden ships, or tiny furniture for dollhouses, find the right glue for your project by taking a look at our picks below.

1. Glue Masters Thick Instant Glue This viscous glue is a great go-to for model building. It’s compatible with a range of common materials including woods, fabrics, plastics, porcelain, and resin. The glue isn’t annoyingly stringy, making it easy to use on small parts, and we really appreciate the bottle’s thin application tip, which improves precision. It also dries quickly to a clear finish and creates a strong, permanent bond. Buy: Glue Masters Thick Instant Glue $12.99 Buy it

2. Devcon Duco Plastic and Model Cement If your models are made largely of plastic, consider Duco’s plastic cement. Unlike glue, plastic cement actually melts pieces to fuse them together, which results in a secure and hard-wearing bond. This is a reliable, medium-strength glue that dries hard and clear. It stays workable for 10 minutes, sets in two hours, and cures in 24 hours. Buy: Devcon Duco Plastic and Model Cement $6.78 Buy it

3. Elmer's Model and Hobby Cement You get more glue for less when you purchase Elmer’s product, another formula for bonding plastic to plastic. Like Duco’s adhesive, this cement melts pieces together, then evaporates during the fusion process and cures in about a day. But it’s nearly half the cost of Duco’s cement. However, it comes in a tube with a stubby opening, so squeezing the cement out can be a little messy, and getting a precise amount onto a tiny area can be challenging. But if you’re looking to save some money, this is a good-quality glue that will last for many projects. Buy: Elmer's Model and Hobby Cement Buy it

4. Model Expo Insta Cure This top-grade glue for wood projects was developed by a company that specializes in scale model building. It excels at bonding wood to wood due to its thin body, which allows it to penetrate and wick well into hairline cracks. A precision applicator tip lets you get this glue into tight spots, and the formula cures in just seconds, so you can build with both accuracy and speed. Buy: Model Expo Insta Cure $13.99 Buy it