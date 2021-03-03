Sculpt for Hours On End With the Best Modeling Dough

UPDATED (ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JUNE 1, 2020 10:31 PM)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Modeling dough is a malleable material meant for tactile, exploratory play. A preferred sculptural material for young children, most doughs are nontoxic and made out of a flour-based mixture that is soft and easy for small hands to shape. Best for temporary creations, modeling dough is meant not to be dried out but to be reused and reformed for endless hours of imaginative, hands-on fun. Our picks below will help you find the best modeling dough for the young ones in your life.

1. Mad Mattr Modeling Dough Safe for ages 3 and up, Mad Mattr is a nontoxic dough that is casein, gluten, and wheat free, making it an allergy-friendly alternative to most modeling doughs on the market. Each packet contains 10-ounces of dough in one of many bright colors. It is highly reusable and is specially designed to not dry out. This long-lasting dough is made out of a supersoft modeling compound that can be stretched thin to a fluffy, liquid-like consistency or pressed together for solid dough that can be easily sculpted. Buy: Mad Mattr Modeling Dough $9.99 Buy it

2. Play-Doh Modeling Compound One of the most recognized names in modeling dough, Play-Doh is certified nontoxic and safe for children ages 2 and up. With the largest selection of colors to choose from, this 24-pack in 3-ounce easy-to-seal containers will inspire kids to craft fun, colorful creations. The dough is soft, smooth, and easy to shape, and it won’t stain or leave an oily residue, making it a breeze to clean up. Buy: Play-Doh Modeling Compound $20.99 Buy it

3. Chenille Kraft Creativity Street Modeling Dough This eight-pack assortment of bright-colored modeling dough can be shaped and reshaped for endless hours of imaginative play. The dough is nontoxic and non-staining and comes in a resealable plastic tub to retain moisture. Softer and slightly stickier than some of the other products listed here, this dough can be easily shaped by small hands and is a breeze to clean up. Buy: Chenille Kraft Creativity Street Modeling Dough $15.59 Buy it

4. Sargent Art Art-Time Dough This set of 6 1-pound tubs of modeling dough in primary and secondary colors is a high-quality but cost-effective option. The soft and squishy dough is easy to shape without crumbling and the colors themselves are satisfyingly vibrant. It’s non-toxic and safe for use by young children, but note that it is not gluten-free. The scent is light and not as savory as play-doh, which may be helpful if your little ones are prone to sneak nibbles of their dough. Buy: Sargent Art Art-Time Dough $24.95 Buy it