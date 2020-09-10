The Best Mohair Yarn for Softness and Versatility

Cultivated from the long, silky hair of Angora goats, mohair is similar to wool but has a fine texture with a smoother surface and a natural luster. Commonly found in blended yarns, mohair provides durability, elasticity, and a fuzzy texture that adds a soft halo to any project. It is suitable for delicate lacework patterns or for giving thicker-weight projects a luxurious tactile quality that is light yet cozy. Our picks below will help you find the best mohair yarn for your project.

1. Sugar Bush Yarn Drizzle Fine Weight Ideal for loose and lacy knit and crocheted garments and accessories, this super-fine-weight yarn is perfect for lightweight projects that will feel lovely against your skin. A blend of 76 percent super kid mohair and 24 percent silk, this yarn has a soft brushed texture that adds a delicate halo effect. Available in 25 gram/219 yard skeins, this yarn can be used on its own or in combination with other fibers for heavier-weight projects. Buy: Sugar Bush Yarn Drizzle Fine Weight $9.95 Buy it

2. Loopy Mango Mohair So Soft Yarn A super-soft and squishy bulky-weight yarn in an assortment of natural and vibrant colors. Made from a blend of 47 percent super kid mohair and 53 percent extra-fine merino wool, this yarn comes in a 50 gram/65 yard skein. With a rustic, uneven texture that is suitable for both knitting and crochet, this yarn will knit up fast for quick projects with a super-cuddly look and feel. Buy: Loopy Mango Mohair So Soft Yarn $22.00 Buy it

3. Manos Del Uruguay Cabrito Yarn Hand-dyed by artisans, this lightweight and gauzy yarn comes in unique variegated colorways that are sure to add beauty and distinction to any project. Great for knitting and crochet, this superfine lace-weight yarn is a blend of 80 percent kid mohair and 20 percent polyamide and comes in 25 gram/230 yard skein. It’s perfect for delicate openwork patterns or for use alongside other yarns to add a soft halo and lovely depth of color. Buy: Manos Del Uruguay Cabrito Yarn $18.40 Buy it

4. Drops Mohair and Silk Yarn A lovely combination of 75 percent super kid mohair and 25 percent mulberry silk fibers creates a soft and airy yarn. Versatile for knitting or crochet, this superfine lace-weight yarn can be used for delicate openwork patterns, doubled or tripled up to create fuzzy garments, or used in combination with other fibers to give loft and body. Available in a range of colors, this yarn comes in a 25 gram/230 yard skein. Buy: Drops Mohair and Silk Yarn $6.00 Buy it