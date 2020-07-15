The Best Multipacks of Primed Canvases for Endless Possibilities in Paint

A strong cotton canvas is a basic tool in any artist’s arsenal. Stretched canvases are a great time-saver, but they can set you back financially, and this is where more affordable multipacks come in. Those that are pre-primed with gesso are especially handy, as they are ready to use right out of the pack, and most are suitable for both acrylic and oil paints. (Of course, you can always add a few more coats if you so desire.) Multipacks tend to contain small, lightweight canvases, making them particularly well suited for paint parties, plein air painting, and classroom activities. They’re also good to have on hand for experiments and studies. Ahead, find the best multipacks with the ARTnews stamp of approval.

1. Creative Mark The Edge Stretched Canvas What sets these canvases apart from the rest is what the brand calls “tuck-n-roll” construction, which creates ultra-clean edges if you want to display your work without a frame. The 8-ounce canvas is triple primed with Creative Mark’s own high-quality primer, which promises to keep your paints looking especially vibrant when dry. The stretched canvases are sold in a pack of six, each measuring 24 by 30 inches with a depth of 11/16 inches. All canvases are hand-stretched.

$74.98

2. Milo Pro Stretched Artist Canvas Pack Measuring 24 by 30 inches with a 3/4-inch profile, these canvases come in a pack of four. Made with extra heavy 11-ounce cotton canvas, they're primed with an acid-free acrylic titanium gesso that not only works great with oil, acrylic, and tempera paints, but also pairs well with watercolors, markers, and oil pastels. $79.90

3. Arteza Stretched White Blank Canvas Multi Pack The gang's all here with this 10-piece multipack featuring two each of five sizes of stretched canvas: 4 by 4, 5 by 7, 8 by 10,9 by 12, and 11 by 14 inches. The canvases are ready to go right out of the wrapping, pre-primed with acid-free acrylic gesso that's best for heavier paints including acrylics and oils. They are a great selection for artists who are looking to paint a variety of pieces, as well as those looking to share in a group or classroom setting. $45.99

4. Art Alternatives Stretched Canvas Value Pack This pack delivers five 16-by-20-inch stretched canvases. The canvases sit on frames that measure 1/2 inch thick, making them ideal for framing and free-hanging as well. Though they are not professional grade, they are perfect for students who aren't looking to spend a fortune but still want decent quality. The 4-ounce canvas comes pre-primed, but you may want to prime it a second time to ensure that it will hold up well as you paint. $34.99