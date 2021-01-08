The Best Nail Guns for Large Projects

Sure, you can certainly hammer in a single nail at a time on many a project, but there are many situations when it comes to ease of use and production that would be made a whole lot easier with a nail gun. Not only is a gun’s operating force much better for heavier materials that might be tough to hand drill, but guns also allow for quick and continuous movement when you’re looking to use many nails at once. That said, the force and speed of all nail guns are not the same, and there are certainly specific uses for all. Depending on your project, consider the below five nail guns, all ARTnews approved.

1. KIMO Cordless Nail/Staple Gun This nail gun checks all the boxes. It’s a splurge, but for the $173 price tag, you are getting two professional products for the cost of one. With a simple switch of the tip, you can use the gun for both brad nails and industrial staples. And, with each, you have the option to modify the firing mode between sequential and contact-actuation, to shoot one or many at a time. What’s more, it’s totally cordless and is powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, so you can pack it all up and take it on the go with ease. Buy: KIMO Cordless Nail/Staple Gun $179.99 Buy it

2. DEWALT Brad Nailer Kit The unique feature of this nail gun is the ability to keep your workspace clean: it features a rear exhaust to keep contaminates away from your work, helping you perform quickly. It has an operating pressure of 70–120 psi and holds up to 18 nails that can range from 0.625-inch to 2-inches in length, though the nails are sold separately from the tool. The bright yellow gun also boasts a rubber grip for improved ergonomic comfort during use, whether it’s for a single shot or a continuous flow. The body itself, however, is made of magnesium, which is both strong and lightweight, to further add to the comfort of use. Buy: DEWALT Brad Nailer Kit $83.83 Buy it

3. NuMax Pneumatic 21 Degree Nailer This nail gun offers depth adjustment, making it especially adaptable to different working surfaces. And, what’s more, it has a no-mar tip to ensure that your working surface will be free of dents and scratches, even as you work at a clip. It is crafted of lightweight and durable magnesium and features an ergonomic handle that keeps the gun securely, and comfortably, in the grasp of your hand for extended periods of time. There is an interchangeable trigger that allows you to choose between rapid-fire and single shots. Buy: NuMax Pneumatic 21 Degree Nailer $86.13 Buy it

4. Porter-Cable 20V Max Cordless Brad Nailer Kit This nail gun is of professional quality but requires no additional compressor, as many do, to power it. The battery-powered gun has eliminated the need for a compressor, hose, or gas cartridge. Included is a depth adjustment wheel to ensure that each and every one of your nails is properly embedded in any number of surfaces, and the tool can shoot off in both a single-shot or consecutive manner. The high-powered rechargeable 1.5 Ah battery allows up to 1,300 nails per charge. Buy: Porter-Cable 20V Max Cordless Brad Nailer Kit $179.99 Buy it