Take Your Paintings to the Next Level with the Best Natural-Hair Brushes for Oils

A reliable, oil-compatible brush can make or break a painting. Because oil paints are viscous, it’s important that you equip yourself with a tool with hairs sturdy enough to move this medium smoothly while maintaining its shape. Many modern brushes are made with synthetic filaments like nylon or polyester, but ones made of natural hair generally perform better and last longer. Made of hairs from animals such as pigs and ponies, these tend to be pricier, but you’ll find that good-quality ones are well worth the investment.

1. Robert Simmons Signet Brushes These are heavy-duty brushes that can handle a lot of paint without losing their shape. Each features an elegant beechwood handle treated with five coats of lacquer and high-quality Chungking hog bristle that checks off all the boxes: they hold a lot of paint, don’t shed, and resist splaying even when used with super-heavy-body paint. As expected of any excellent brush, these also stand up to rigorous cleanup, making us confident in their ability to last through years of painting sessions. Buy: Robert Simmons Signet Brushes $15.62 Buy it

2. Winsor & Newton Long Handle Brush Pack Winsor & Newton’s brushes are almost as good as those in the Signet brush line, but their bristles can separate at times, if you are more heavy-handed. That aside, these hog hair tools are designed specifically for use with oil paints and have excellent spring to give you complete control over your strokes and application of color. The handset bristles are also properly packed and rarely shed even with heavy use. Plus, we like that these brushes come in a set of five, allowing you to test out different shapes at a decent price point. Buy: Winsor & Newton Long Handle Brush Pack $23.85 Buy it

3. Grumbacher Academy Hog Bristle 3-Brush Set If you are just dipping your toes into oil painting, consider this economical set of brushes that includes one filbert, one flat, and one bright brush. Made of hog hair, they are sturdy enough to withstand the heaviness of oils and have sufficient springiness to them. We don’t expect these brushes to last years—they have a greater tendency to shed than our other picks—but as starter brushes, they’ll serve you well until you’re ready to upgrade. Buy: Grumbacher Academy Hog Bristle 3-Brush Set $19.54 Buy it

4. Isabey Siberian Fitch Brush Series For a brush with a different look, we are partial to these from French brush manufacturer Isabey, which uses only the finest materials. Made from pure kolinsky sable, the bristles are shaped into a triangular tip that makes them ideal for precise linework; they can also be turned on their flat side to make uniform broad strokes. The hairs are incredibly soft yet hard wearing, so they keep their shape even with rough use. Buy: Isabey Siberian Fitch Brush Series $24.96 Buy it