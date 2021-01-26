The Best Natural-Light Bulbs for Clarity and Calm

Light bulbs that emit natural light—light that resembles the atmospheric daylight that streams through windows—are easy on the eye and flattering to virtually all subjects. They are also incredibly handy for artists, helping to create a properly lit work area where colors can be accurately perceived and details can be clearly illuminated. Even more important, a studio with adequate natural lighting can help reduce eye fatigue. Make your atelier a calming and efficient environment with one of our top picks for daylight bulbs.

1. Sylvania Daylight LED Natural Light Series The best general-use bulbs, these 60-watt-equivalent LED bulbs emit a calming white light that makes just about everything appear natural. We like that they are dimmable, capable of being turned nearly all the way down without any lag or that annoying buzzing sound one often gets with lesser-quality bulbs. The cast through the frosted finish is also even and full, since—unlike some LEDs—there is no plastic covering around the base.

2. Great Eagle LED Light Bulb If you don’t have a dimmer, we recommend Great Eagle’s LED bulbs, which are just as accurate as Sylvania’s in terms of color. These 60-watt-equivalent bulbs cast a crisp white glow that pleasingly enhances any space. Each features a plastic base above the metal foot, so the cast is not completely full-circle, but it’s still satisfyingly bright.

3. LE LED Light Bulbs If you have halogen lamps, consider switching them out for these LED bulbs. The GU10 base is compatible with halogen sockets but the bulbs are more eco-friendly, producing the same amount of light while consuming less energy and emitting less heat. Their clear glass cover and wide-angled shape make them particularly useful for flooding areas with light or for use in track lighting fixtures.

4. Philips Natural Light Halogen Bulb Incandescent bulbs are less energy efficient than LEDs. But if you aren't quite ready to make the switch, choose these eco-friendly incandescent bulbs from Philips. Each produces the same brightness as a 100-watt bulb but draws only 72 watts to do so. Unlike traditional incandescents that give off a warmer color, these halogens emit a neutral glow. While pricier than other bulbs on our list, this is an excellent option if you're looking for an incandescent replacement.