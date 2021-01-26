The Best Natural-Light Bulbs for Clarity and Calm

Light bulbs that emit natural light—light that resembles the atmospheric daylight that streams through windows—are easy on the eye and flattering to virtually all subjects. They are also incredibly handy for artists, helping to create a properly lit work area where colors can be accurately perceived and details can be clearly illuminated. Even more important, a studio with adequate natural lighting can help reduce eye fatigue. Make your atelier a calming and efficient environment with one of our top picks for daylight bulbs.
1. Sylvania Daylight LED Natural Light Series
The best general-use bulbs, these 60-watt-equivalent LED bulbs emit a calming white light that makes just about everything appear natural. We like that they are dimmable, capable of being turned nearly all the way down without any lag or that annoying buzzing sound one often gets with lesser-quality bulbs. The cast through the frosted finish is also even and full, since—unlike some LEDs—there is no plastic covering around the base.
2. Great Eagle LED Light Bulb
If you don’t have a dimmer, we recommend Great Eagle’s LED bulbs, which are just as accurate as Sylvania’s in terms of color. These 60-watt-equivalent bulbs cast a crisp white glow that pleasingly enhances any space. Each features a plastic base above the metal foot, so the cast is not completely full-circle, but it’s still satisfyingly bright.
3. LE LED Light Bulbs
If you have halogen lamps, consider switching them out for these LED bulbs. The GU10 base is compatible with halogen sockets but the bulbs are more eco-friendly, producing the same amount of light while consuming less energy and emitting less heat. Their clear glass cover and wide-angled shape make them particularly useful for flooding areas with light or for use in track lighting fixtures.
4. Philips Natural Light Halogen Bulb
Incandescent bulbs are less energy efficient than LEDs. But if you aren’t quite ready to make the switch, choose these eco-friendly incandescent bulbs from Philips. Each produces the same brightness as a 100-watt bulb but draws only 72 watts to do so. Unlike traditional incandescents that give off a warmer color, these halogens emit a neutral glow. While pricier than other bulbs on our list, this is an excellent option if you’re looking for an incandescent replacement.
5. Ascher Vintage LED Edison Bulbs
Lights modeled after traditional Edison bulbs are a trendy, simple way to add character to your personal space, but they typically are not super dazzling and also tend to emit an old-timey amber glow. This LED version provides a satisfying output of 700 lumens and has zero yellowing in its cast. Instead, the light is fresh and modern. They are available in dimmable and non-dimmable options.