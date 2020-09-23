The Best Needle File Sets for Engraving, Jewelry-Making, and More

Useful for a bevy of purposes—including enlarging holes in beads; smoothing the edges of ceramic tiles and porcelain work; shaping wood, metal, and stone; puncturing metal; and engraving details—a needle file is a necessary tool for all your jewelry-making, engraving, metalworking, and carpentry crafts. They come in different shapes for varied purposes. Triangle and square files come to a point and have flat edges. Use these to puncture holes or cut intricate markings in a range of materials. Half-round, round, and oval files come to a curved tip and are best for smoothing surfaces or creating curved indentations. Use miniature files for fine detail work and big files for larger-scale patterns and rough filing. Browse our selection of the best picks below.

1. Gaxcoo Multipurpose Needle File Set Ideal for all delicate detail work, this set includes ten miniature files. The slim frame makes it easy for these tools to get to hard-to-reach places, and the pack includes an assortment of all different file shapes, including a half-round file, an oval file, a taper flat file, a square file, and a triangle file. Each file has a rubber-covered handle for a comfortable hold, and the files themselves are made of high-quality steel. As an added bonus, this pack comes equipped with a flush wire cutter. Buy: Gaxcoo Multipurpose Needle File Set $14.90 Buy it

2. Simonds 6-Piece Needle File Set For a pared-down set with a simple design, choose this six pack of assorted Swiss pattern precision files. Designed with double-cut teeth and made of steel, each file does well to finish, sharpen, and deburr metal, clay, and wood pieces. Textured rounded handles facilitate a tight grip, and a vinyl sleeve makes for easy storage, protection, and transport. Buy: Simonds 6-Piece Needle File Set $35.45 Buy it

3. Tarvol Needle File Set Made of hardened alloy steel, these files feature a fine-tooth pattern and nonslip PVC and rubber handles. An excellent choice for educators or group organizers looking to buy for events and classroom activities, this set includes six files in an assortment of shapes and comes at a fraction of the cost compared to other options. Featuring everything from a flat to a round file, these tools have a fine-tooth pattern and are great for small-scale metal and wood crafts. Buy: Tarvol Needle File Set Buy it

4. Preciva Steel Multipurpose File Set Those in the market for a size-inclusive set should go with this option. Featuring four large files and twelve micro-files, this pack satisfies all large-scale and fine-detail filing needs. Each file has a coated tip for enduring performance and is designed with a rubber-grip handle to reduce hand strain. The large files feature one of each file shape, and the micro files include two of each. To round out the set, this pack comes equipped with a scratch brush and a zip-up storage case. Buy: Preciva Steel Multipurpose File Set $21.99 Buy it