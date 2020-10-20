The Best Nonadhesive Plastic Film for Frosting Your Windows

If you want the privacy of a frosted window without the expense or hassle of installing new glass, choose to use a roll of plastic film. Available in many different patterns and effects, nonadhesive plastic film looks great on windows and can be easily installed and removed without using any residue-leaving glue. Able to effectively block out a large percentage of UV rays, soften harsh light, and provide an added measure of privacy, plastic film is a smart add-on for any studio that’s too bright or too exposed to the street. Browse our roundup of the best nonadhesive plastic film products below.

1. Rabbitgoo 3D Decorative Window Film This film is printed and embossed with a mosaic tile pattern that recalls the Byzantine tesserae. Able to effectively block out 84% of UVA rays and 99% of UVB rays, the film does well to protect against sun damage and fading, while still allowing natural light to filter in. A unique feature of this particular mosaic-patterned film is that different light conditions bring out different color effects in the mosaic texture. Easy to install with water on flat, clean, and smooth glass surfaces, this material can be reused over and over again. Amazon Buy: Rabbitgoo 3D Decorative Window Film $8.99 Buy it

2. Coavas Privacy Window Film Patterned with a latticework of parallelograms, this film is meant to look as though it’s composed of many frosted tiles. Able to block out up to 98% of UV rays, it provides excellent sun protection and heat insulation. Totally glue-free and reusable, you can easily apply this film to glass surfaces using just water. Buy: Coavas Privacy Window Film $6.99 Buy it

3. Niviy Etched Privacy Window Film Get the appearance of a full sheet of frosted glass with this product. This film provides excellent privacy and is recommended for use on windows in offices, bedrooms, and even bathrooms. Able to block up to 96% of UV rays, this film is a smart choice to keep your rooms fade-free. Buy: Niviy Etched Privacy Window Film $9.49 Buy it

4. Finnez Window Film Designed with an interlocking rhombus diamond pattern, this option has a clean-lined, geometric look. Easy to apply with water to a flat glass surface, this film doesn’t leave any mess and is completely reusable. Able to block up to 96% of UV rays, it is as protective as it is good-looking. Buy: Finnez Window Film $14.99 Buy it