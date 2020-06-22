The Best Oil Paint Set for Your Next Masterpiece

Whether you are a professional artist, hobbyist or student, there are many high quality oil paint sets on the market. These sets come in vibrant arrays of colors, sizes and combinations. They are portable, compact and convenient. There are many types of paintings and projects you can create with classic oil paints including portraits, landscapes, abstract designs, and crafts with kids. Get ready to channel your inner Bob Ross. Check out our recommendations below. Grab a canvas and medium and get started!

1. ZenART Supplies Professional Oil Paints Set ZenART has created three variations of this high-quality oil paint set: the Essential Palette, the Impressionist Palette, and the Portrait Palette. Each one offers tremendous value and contains eight 45-milliliter tubes of buttery paint. The Essential Palette gets its name from its array of pure pigments such as Cobalt Blue, Cerulean Blue, Alizarin Crimson, Cadmium Red, and Cadmium Yellow. With this foundation of primary colors, anyone can create a rainbow of rich hues. Buy: BUY NOW $52.95 Buy it

2. Arteza Oil Paint Set Arteza offers this set of 24 oil shades in 12-milliliter tubes. You’ll get pure pigments such as Cobalt Blue, Cadmium Yellow, and Viridian Green along with blends such as Mid Green and Prussian Blue and unique additions such as Silver and Gold to make your canvases shine. These paints have a low odor and a moderate drying time. There is a tube of white, but because the tubes are small, you may want to buy additional white separately. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it

3. Ohuhu Oil Paint Set Ohuhu’s set of 24 oil-based colors in 12-milliliter tubes offers a stunning variety of choices in one compact box. They are easily portable and can be used right out of the tube. In addition to classic hues such as Cobalt Blue and Viridian, this set also offers unique blends such as Rose and Lemon Yellow. This set makes a great birthday or holiday gift for beginners and experienced painters alike. Buy: BUY NOW $18.99 Buy it

4. Gamblin Artist Oil Colors Set Gamblin’s Artist’s introductory set of oils is one of the highest-quality sets available. It contains nine 37-milliliter tubes of rich paint in pure pigments such as Cadmium Yellow, Cadmium Red, Alizarin Crimson, Ultramarine Blue, Viridian Green, Yellow Ochre, and Burnt Umber. The kit also contains a wood panel primed with solvent-free gel to get you started. These paints are well suited to professional artists, students, and beginners. Buy: BUY NOW $92.50 Buy it