The Best Outdoor Paint for Artworks and Home Improvement

Rusty lawn chairs and peeling deck paint can ruin the vibe of any outdoor hangout. Fortunately, you can easily refresh these old surfaces with a good coat of paint. When choosing a product, you should consider not only the surface material but also what kind of weather it is exposed to, from UV light to humidity. Overwhelmed by your options? We’ve scoured the market to find the best outdoor paints for all kinds of projects.

1. Rust-Oleum Premium Latex Paint Easy to apply, fast-drying, and protective, Rust-Oleum’s product can get almost any job done, and it’s available at an affordable price point. The latex formula can be used to update furniture (once sanded and primed properly), exterior details like window frames and trim, and much more. It’s not the best paint for quick fixes, as you have to apply two to three coats, but the results are heavy duty and will effectively fight rust, chipping, and fading from the sun. Buy: Rust-Oleum Premium Latex Paint Buy it

2. FolkArt Outdoor Paint Available in striking, bright colors from a sunny yellow to a lawn green, this paint is ideal for creating custom outdoor decor. It’s very easy to apply to small areas and to render detail on objects such as rocks, birdhouses, mailboxes, and planters. You can even use this paint to decorate a welcome mat. It dries with a subtle gloss and can tolerate heavy rain or shine. Buy: FolkArt Outdoor Paint $13.34 Buy it

3. Majic Paints Diamond Hard RePurpose Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, this acrylic enamel paint excels at reinvigorating wood and metal furniture. It can be used on a variety of other surfaces as well, such as brick, tile, and masonry, and dries to a semigloss finish that is scratch resistant. It saves you time as you don’t have to prime or sand surfaces before painting them, and the formula is self-leveling to minimize brushstrokes in the topcoat. Once dry, it leaves you with a modern finish that will remain in good shape for years. Buy: Majic Paints Diamond Hard RePurpose $14.99 Buy it

4. Chroma Mural Paint This set of six paints is formulated for wall paintings and can be used both indoors and out. No preparation is needed, and the colors are super easy to mix. This paint has a high pigment load that is evident on surfaces from wood to concrete. It is water resistant and lightfast for long-lasting results, but it’s never a bad idea to seal your murals with a protective coat to shield it from UV light and other outdoor elements. Buy: Chroma Mural Paint Buy it