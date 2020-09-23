The Best Paintbrush Holders for Organizing Art Materials

Store your favorite brushes safely in a paintbrush holder. A handy tool for organizing your desk space or keeping your tools protected in transit, a brush holder is a must-have for everyone from the professional to the recreational painter. If you keep your brushes crammed into whatever cup you can find by the sink, it’s time for an upgrade. Available in a wide variety of forms and materials, there are plenty of brush holders to choose from. Popular designs include a fabric-roll holder for plein air painting, a standing holder with slots for desktop use, and lidded boxes for travel. Browse our selection of the best products below.

1. Creative Mark Store Multi-Bin Paint Brush Organizer Made of high-impact plastic, this circular organizer has 49 individual slots for each paintbrush in your collection. Perfect for desktop or sink-side organization, this holder protects the bristles of your brushes by keeping each brush upright and separate. Lightweight and sturdy, this stand won’t tip over, thanks to its wide base, and is easily assembled and disassembled for easy storage or transport. Buy: Creative Mark Store Multi-Bin Paint Brush… $6.39 Buy it

2. Flyshine Canvas Artist Brush Holder The fabric-roll brush holder is a tried-and-true design used by many fine artists who need to safely transport their tools for plein air or field painting. Made of canvas, this particular roll features two layers of brush pockets for extra storage and a built-in tie that holds the roll closed. A roll holder is a compact and easy way to store your brushes in a tote or backpack, and this model well protects your tools in transport, thanks to the thick cloth and secure tie. Buy: Flyshine Canvas Artist Brush Holder $12.99 Buy it

3. Esprite Paint Brush Holder This option comes with two storage containers that are perfect for travel and storage. Made of durable polypropylene plastic, each box protects brushes from being damaged and has a locking lid for added security. Easy to wipe clean with a cloth, these boxes are durable, stackable, and fit plenty of tools inside. Buy: Esprite Paint Brush Holder $9.80 Buy it

4. MyArtscape Paint Brush Holder Made from strong nylon fabric, this folding, zip-up brush holder keeps your brushes pristine and protected. Designed to hold fifteen long-handled brushes, each brush-holder flap pops so you can slide the brushes out of their respective slots with ease. Available in multiple colors, including pink, blue, black, and purple, these offer an option that best suits your style. Buy: MyArtscape Paint Brush Holder $14.97 Buy it