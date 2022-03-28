The Best Paintbrush Washer to Keep Your Tools In Top Shape

Fine paintbrushes can be expensive, and it’s important you take proper care of them. Cleaning them thoroughly after each use increases longevity and saves you money—and this is where a paintbrush washer comes in. Choices are many, with some models looking like shower caddies, others like decked-out Mason jars, and still others like champagne buckets. Let us help you find the best paintbrush washer for your needs.

1. Martol Multi-Use Paint Brush Basin This multiuse paintbrush washer has a double basin, lots of slots to store your clean brushes, and even a paint palette. The interior features one section with grooved ridges along the base to help beat paint out of brushes, and another with angled paintbrush rests where you can leave brushes in clean water before using them again. Beneath the lid, find an additional level with an 18-well palette where you can leave paints and save them for your next session. It’s all easily transportable thanks to the sturdy, impact-resistant plastic construction and a lid that stays secure and tight. Buy: Martol Multi-Use Paint Brush Basin $15.99 Buy it

2. MyLifeUNIT Brush Washer This washer features a coil apparatus that doubles as a brush holder and drying rack. Fill the circular base with water and dip your brush in to clean it, then hang it up to prevent mold—any drippage will fall directly into the well! If necessary, gently scrape the bristles against the included perforated disc, which fits snugly in the base. The entire system is made of stainless steel to hold up against water, turpentine, and other solvents. Sure, there are deeper washers out there that can hold more water, but some artists might find that having a shallower base helps prevent getting the entire brush wet. While not the best option for plein air painters, this compact, durable, and stable option is perfect to keep as a permanent fixture on your work space. Buy: MyLifeUNIT Brush Washer $11.99 Buy it

3. Meeden Portable Paint Brush Washer Meeden’s paintbrush washer is equal parts kid- and travel-friendly. The collapsible water cup is made of nontoxic, heavy-duty silicone and plastic, making this an excellent choice for artists who need to travel to and from classrooms or workshops. The wavy edges prevent paintbrushes from rolling and hold them in place as they soak, and a ribbed and anti-slip base makes for convenient scrubbing. Featuring a 3.5-inch diameter top, this little cup can hold a good amount of brushes and water. Buy: Meeden Portable Paint Brush Washer Buy it

4. Silicoil Brush Cleaning Tank Silicoil’s product is a handy contraption that consists of a lidded glass jar containing an aluminum coil. The coil works to wipe away paint from brush hairs while the brush is dipped in your cleaning solvent, and the aluminum is smooth to prevent damage to bristles. This is more effective than leaving brushes soaked in water or dipping then wiping bristles. The design is a particularly great pick for artists who favor oils and acrylics, which tend to require more scrubbing than watercolors. With a secure plastic lid, this paintbrush washer is leakproof and portable. Note that you’ll have to remove the coil to clean it, which might pose an extra hassle to some artists. Buy: Silicoil Brush Cleaning Tank $12.89 Buy it