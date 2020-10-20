The Best Paper Fasteners for Holding Pages Together

Inserted through punched holes, paper fasteners are a convenient way to secure a stack of papers together. Typically made from flexible metal, fasteners offer the same hold as a staple, but with greater flexibility since they can be easily removed and reused without damaging pages. Utilized in many office settings, paper fasteners can also be a decorative embellishment to journals and scrapbooks. Our picks below will help you find the best paper fastener for your needs.

1. ACCO Brass Paper Fasteners A standard design, these brass-plated fasteners have a slight shine that has been protected against corrosion. With a self-piercing point, these ¾-inch-long prongs can easily poke through paper and have a smooth, rounded head that offers a clean appearance. Sold in a box of 100, these paper fasteners are sturdy enough for reuse without losing their grip, making them a great choice for offices, classrooms, and art studios. Buy: ACCO Brass Paper Fasteners $2.51 Buy it

2. Tim Holtz Idea-ology Metal Long Fasteners Measuring 7/16” in length, these flexible fasteners, a bit shorter than our top pick, have been designed for use in creative projects, with just enough length to attach three-dimensional objects to your cards, journals, or scrapbooks. Each pack of 99 fasteners offers an assortment of three antique finishes—nickel, copper, and gold tone—adding a subtle rustic touch that will not distract from your designs. Buy: Tim Holtz Idea-ology Metal Long Fasteners $5.39 Buy it

3. Officemate Prong Paper Fastener Made from corrosion-resistant steel, these prong paper fasteners are an easy way to secure loose sheets in a folder or other hard backing. Designed to fit into holes created by a standard two-hole punch, these 2-inch-long prong fasteners hold paper flat and can be easily adjusted to remove or add additional pages. They’re well suited to document storage and presentations. Buy: Officemate Prong Paper Fastener $5.50 Buy it

4. Charles Leonard Loose Leaf Rings While not technically a fastener, these binder rings work in much the same way by securing papers through a punched hole. With a 1-inch diameter, these nickel-plated steel rings can hold approximately 125 pages, making them a suitable choice for bulky materials and large stacks of files. They can be easily opened and closed with their secure snap catch and have been painted in an assortment of bright metallic colors for a decorative touch. Buy: Charles Leonard Loose Leaf Rings $6.99 Buy it