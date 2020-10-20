The Best Paper Fasteners for Holding Pages Together

Inserted through punched holes, paper fasteners are a convenient way to secure a stack of papers together. Typically made from flexible metal, fasteners offer the same hold as a staple, but with greater flexibility since they can be easily removed and reused without damaging pages. Utilized in many office settings, paper fasteners can also be a decorative embellishment to journals and scrapbooks. Our picks below will help you find the best paper fastener for your needs.
1. ACCO Brass Paper Fasteners
A standard design, these brass-plated fasteners have a slight shine that has been protected against corrosion. With a self-piercing point, these ¾-inch-long prongs can easily poke through paper and have a smooth, rounded head that offers a clean appearance. Sold in a box of 100, these paper fasteners are sturdy enough for reuse without losing their grip, making them a great choice for offices, classrooms, and art studios.
2. Tim Holtz Idea-ology Metal Long Fasteners
Measuring 7/16” in length, these flexible fasteners, a bit shorter than our top pick, have been designed for use in creative projects, with just enough length to attach three-dimensional objects to your cards, journals, or scrapbooks. Each pack of 99 fasteners offers an assortment of three antique finishes—nickel, copper, and gold tone—adding a subtle rustic touch that will not distract from your designs.
3. Officemate Prong Paper Fastener
Made from corrosion-resistant steel, these prong paper fasteners are an easy way to secure loose sheets in a folder or other hard backing. Designed to fit into holes created by a standard two-hole punch, these 2-inch-long prong fasteners hold paper flat and can be easily adjusted to remove or add additional pages. They’re well suited to document storage and presentations.
4. Charles Leonard Loose Leaf Rings
While not technically a fastener, these binder rings work in much the same way by securing papers through a punched hole. With a 1-inch diameter, these nickel-plated steel rings can hold approximately 125 pages, making them a suitable choice for bulky materials and large stacks of files. They can be easily opened and closed with their secure snap catch and have been painted in an assortment of bright metallic colors for a decorative touch.
5. Smead Self-Adhesive Fastener
Similar to our Officemate pick, these dual-prong paper fasteners have an added feature, a self-adhesive backing that easily sticks to filing folders for secure storage. With a 2-inch capacity, these prongs can hold lots of sheets with enough durability to withstand repeated bending. They’re an excellent option for busy offices, eliminating the risk of lost pages by efficiently holding files in place.