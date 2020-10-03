The Best Paper Flower Kits for Botanical Creations

Nothing beats a bouquet of fresh flowers, but they never last as long as you’d like. For a creative alternative with longer shelf life, try decorating with paper flowers. Available in all kinds of styles and flower types, paper flowers are a unique way to brighten up a space. It’s also fun to make your own, which you can do by picking up a kit that includes materials and instructions. Our picks below include kits that are appropriate for both children and adults. No green thumb necessary!

1. Lia Griffith Crepe Paper Flower Kit If you want to make convincing flowers that appear at the peak of their bloom, we like this DIY kit, which shows you how to make elegant décor from crepe paper. Each one features material to cut and assemble a single flower type, from roses to ranunculuses, and the results make for striking centerpieces or wall items. It includes almost everything you need to make 12 flowers, including two kinds of high-quality crepe paper, patterns to trace and cut petals, and clear, step-by-step instructions. You only need to supply your own adhesives, a wire cutter, and floral wire to support your creations.

2. Pinwheel Crafts Flower Origami Kit Ideal for detail-oriented crafters, this kit shows you how to fold 30 flowers, from tulips to roses. This is an excellent way to learn origami, as the instruction booklet guides you through beginner-level to advanced projects, including some three-dimensional ones. In addition to 10 pieces of good-quality paper in many colors, you also get 20 pipe cleaners and an assortment of buttons and jewels to embellish your floral art. Buy: Pinwheel Crafts Flower Origami Kit $24.95 Buy it

3. Craft-tastic Design Your Own Flower Art If collaging is more your speed, we recommend this highly customizable kit from the Michigan small business Craft-tastic. It comes with more than 200 flower and leaf pictures—printed and precut on paper stock—that you can arrange on an included foam canvas to make your own wall art. The process is relatively mess-free, as you don’t need glue; just use the double-sided glue dots to lay down your favorite pictures. What we especially like about this kit is that it encourages you to play with dimension by using the included foam spacers to create a multilayered display.

4. Paper Grove Flower Template Kit Paper Grove’s product provides almost all the supplies to make attention-grabbing décor for truly special occasions. It includes reusable cardboard templates of leaves and petals, made entirely of recycled materials, which are easy to trace for cutting. You can customize them, depending on your desired size, and they are capable of designing flowers up to an impressive 18 inches in diameter. You do have to supply your own paper, but depending on your project, you’ll want to be choosy about your paper weight and color anyway.