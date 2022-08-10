Headed Back to School? Here are the Best Pencil Cases of 2022 For Storing Your Writing and Drawing Tools

A high-quality pencil case is key to staying organized during the school year. It gives students a place to keep all their favorite tools while decluttering their desks, plus makes it easy to tote everything between home and school and from classroom to classroom. A good case should not only be durable to weather daily use but also offer enough space for writing and drawing implements. And depending on the user’s needs, you may want one with various compartments for extra organization. Of course, looks matter as well—a cute pencil case can quickly brighten up any school day. Which one to choose? We’ve rounded up some of the best pencil cases of 2022 below, highlighting both soft and hard cases.

How we pick each product:

Our mission is to recommend the most appropriate artists’ tool or supply for your needs. Whether you are looking for top-of-the line equipment or beginners’ basics, we’ll make sure that you get good value for your money by doing the research for you. We scour the Internet for information on how art supplies are used and read customer reviews by real users; we ask experts for their advice; and of course, we rely on our own accumulated expertise as artists, teachers, and craftspeople.

1. LIHIT LAB Case Simple, sleek, and pragmatic, this high-quality pencil case from the Japanese brand Lihit Lab is an all-around winner for us. It measures almost 9 1/2 inches long and features one main pouch that closes with two zippers, plus a side zipper pocket for quick access. You’ll find two compartments inside, one that’s the perfect size for pencils and pens, and a smaller one for keeping things like erasers and sharpeners at hand. The partition is also soft so you can fold it down if you want to use the entire length of the case for longer implements. Made of a sturdy polyester, this case is also easy to clean and will withstand daily wear and tear. Buy: LIHIT LAB Case $9.19 Buy it

2. Alvin Mesh Zipper Bag This ultrathin pencil case lies flat when empty but expands to easily store dozens of tools. Made of a somewhat thick PVC mesh, it is tough yet lightweight—perfect for commuting. Plus, it’s see-through so you can find the tools you need quickly. The case has a single zipper that is sturdy and moves smoothly. Choose from multiple sizes, but we’d suggest the 5-by-9-inch one for school, as it is just about right for pencils. Buy: Alvin Mesh Zipper Bag $6.99 Buy it

3. Caran d’Ache Empty Metal Tin A snapped No. 2 pencil or ballpoint pen may not be that big a deal, but when it comes to fragile supplies like pastels or charcoal, you’ll want a case that provides ample protection. We’re fans of this metal tin from Caran D’Ache, which is durable, roomy, and stylish to boot. Measuring just over 7 by 2 inches, it features a hinged lid that stays securely shut when you want it to but is easy to pop open. The 1 3/8-inch depth allows for two layers of drawing implements, plus sharpeners, erasers, and other accessories. The metal also resists scratching and denting, making this a smart option for students who tend to toss their belongings into their school bag. Buy: Caran d'Ache Empty Metal Tin $15.90 Buy it

4. Speedball Art Products Genuine Leather Storage Case This is an ideal choice for students who have accumulated an impressive arsenal of drawing and writing tools and are seeking a case worthy enough to hold it all. Speedball makes a wallet-like case that unzips on three sides to reveal holders for 120 standard-sized pencils, spread across four flaps. This allows addicted illustrators and painters to, say, sort pens by color, or brushes by size. The case is made of genuine leather to last many years and will soften over time. Buy: Speedball Art Products Genuine Leather Storage… $37.99 Buy it

5. Alta Andina Pencil Pouch This is a pricier pick than our other options, but it’s also better for the environment. Alta Andina specializes in products sustainably sourced from the Andes, and its pencil pouch is handmade with upcycled scrap cotton and vegetable-tanned leather accents (with tannins from trees native to South America). It’s also threaded with recycled plastic and finished with a bronze zipper by the top zipper manufacturer YKK. Supersoft and lightweight, the case unzips from end to end so you can turn back its sides and create a little sack, allowing you to see exactly what’s inside at a glance. Buy: Alta Andina Pencil Pouch $29.99 Buy it