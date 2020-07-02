The Best Basket Pencil Holders for Storing Writing and Drawing Instruments

Pencil pushers, listen up! Looking for a way to keep your favorite drawing and writing utensils in tip-top shape and order? Basket pencil holders are a great way to organize your tools. While some come with magnets for handy storage on whiteboards or in lockers, others come with multiple compartments and inventive shapes and colors. Browse our selection below to find the best pencil holder to suit your organizational needs.

1. Arteza Metal Magnetic Basket Pencil Holder Arteza’s magnetic pencil holders come in a pack of 2 (1 for pens and pencils, the other for markers or larger items) and are outfitted with strong built-in magnets to hold all your utensils securely on a metal surface (locker door or fridge) or whiteboard. The large basket has 3 compartments and 9 magnets, and the small has one compartment and five magnets. The baskets are made from sleek black metal mesh that’s both lightweight and durable. Buy: BUY NOW $19.98 Buy it

2. Snow Cooler Pen Holder Looking for a traditional pencil cup? Stock up with Snow Cooler’s 4-pack of black metal mesh pencil holders. With a classic cylindrical design and formed from military-grade mesh aluminum with a solid base, these pencil holders are sturdy, sleek, and durable. Keep your desk free of clutter and your pencils, paintbrushes, pens, and scissors in their place with these nifty containers. Buy: BUY NOW $6.95 Buy it

3. MaxGear Mesh Pencil Holder Educators will love MaxGear’s pack of three black metal mesh pencil cups. Markers, glue sticks, pencils—keep all your school supplies separated, organized, and clean with this trio of sturdy cylindrical pencil holders, just a little smaller than the selection above. The cups have nonslip bases that are padded to keep from scratching tabletops. Buy: BUY NOW $8.99 Buy it

4. U Brands Pencil Cup If you’re in the market for a pencil cup with some pizzazz, choose U Brands Wire Metal offering. Constructed of gold wire in a chevron design, this pencil cup will both organize your utensils and spice up your desktop. Perfect for decluttering and brightening any workspace, this pencil cup is as pretty as it is useful. Buy: BUY NOW $6.47 Buy it