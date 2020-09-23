The Best Photo Albums for Showcasing Your Favorite Images

A picture is worth a thousand words. Preserve precious photos with an album. The perfect space to display treasured snapshots and memorabilia, photo albums protect fond memories for years to come. In this digital-photo-heavy age, it’s especially important to organize your hard-copy photo collection and keep track of specific snaps in a tangible archive. Photo albums come in many different sizes and cover styles, so make sure to choose one that matches your needs and taste. Browse our roundup of the best options below.

1. Pioneer Photo Albums Magnetic Self-Stick 3-Ring Photo Album This photo album has an ultra-thick spine and a traditional leatherette cover with gold-stamp details. Measuring 8.25 by 10.5 inches, the pages are designed to display photos measuring up to six by eight inches. The magnetic, fast-stick, self-adhesive pages eliminate the need for glue and tape, and a clear plastic overlay provides a secure hold. Though the book comes preloaded with 50 acid-free, photo-safe sheets, the three-ring binder construction allows you to add more pages at will. Buy: Pioneer Photo Albums Magnetic Self-Stick 3-Ring… $11.99 Buy it

2. Pearhead Baby Photo Album For a book with a more artistic feel, choose this photo album. The chevron-printed cover has a space in the center to feature one three-inch by three-inch photo for a personalized feel. Equipped to hold up to 200 photos, this option opens to reveal fifty acid-free pages with ample space to write a note next to each picture. Measuring 9 by 8.5 inches, this album is suited to hold photos measuring up to six by eight inches. Buy: Pearhead Baby Photo Album $14.99 Buy it

3. Beautyus Self-Adhesive Photo Album This linen-covered photo album has a clean, contemporary look and comes in four soothing colors: dove gray, sage green, cherry red, and light taupe. With a cover that measures 10.5 by 11.5 inches, each page can hold photos up to eight by ten inches, and the cover has a space in the middle for a featured photo. The magnetic, self-adhesive, plastic-protected pages keep photos secure and require no tape or glue. Buy: Beautyus Self-Adhesive Photo Album $16.99 Buy it

4. Vienrose Photo Album This vertically oriented leather-look album measures 13 by seven inches and has a photo-window cover. With 50 sheets per book, each double-sided page is equipped to hold three four-inch by six-inch photos, making this a 300-photo-capacity album. The book is available in six cover colors, ranging from lime green to black, ensuring that you’ll find the perfect hue to suit your style. Buy: Vienrose Photo Album $16.99 Buy it