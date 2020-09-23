The Best Picture Hangers for Exhibiting Works On Walls

Choosing the right system to hang framed photographs, paintings, and posters can prove a challenge. Is your frame lightweight or heavyweight? Are you able to put holes in the wall or do you want a nail-free system? How many photos do you need to frame — are you in the market for a bulk pack or only a small selection of materials? Before you choose, it’s important to do your research on the mounting system that best adheres to your requirements. Available in a variety of styles, picture hanging kits come with everything required to properly mount frames securely on a wall. Find the right toolkit that satisfies your needs by browsing our selection of the best picks below.

1. Command Heavy-Duty Picture Hanging Strips Say goodbye to holes, marks, and sticky residue left on walls by other mounting systems. This hanging kit includes 14 pairs of adhesive photo-hanging strips that don’t require any tools or nails. Suitable for a variety of indoor surface materials, each pair of strips clicks together to lock in place and then attaches to the back of the frame and onto the wall for a secure hold. Able to support up to 16 pounds, this hanging system is a great choice for damage-free decorating. Buy: Command Heavy-Duty Picture Hanging Strips $9.99 Buy it

2. Hecho Assorted Picture Hanging Kit Hang pictures big and small with this assorted pack. Featuring 220 total pieces, this kit is equipped with wire, hooks, nails, and hardware. Including setups ranging from a ten-pound to a 75-pound hanging capacity, you’re sure to find the perfectly scaled system for your mounting needs. With enough pieces to hang up to 85 photos, this kit covers all your bases. Keep your materials organized, thanks to the handy plastic carrying case. Buy: Hecho Assorted Picture Hanging Kit $9.99 Buy it

3. Arrow Store Small Saw Tooth Picture Hangers Those in the market for a simple setup should choose this pared-down pack of small sawtooth hooks. Easy to install, sawtooth hangers attach to the back of a frame with the teeth facing down, which allow the frame to rest on a nail. Complete with both sawtooth brackets and small-scale nails, this kit is best for light-duty use and includes six units per pack. Buy: Arrow Store Small Saw Tooth Picture Hangers $5.99 Buy it

4. Picture Hang Solutions Store Heavy Duty Picture Hangers Used in museums and galleries, this three-nail hook system kit is a great choice for artists and professionals. Able to support up to 100 pounds per hook, this system is equipped for heavy-duty hanging. Featuring steel nails with small pin-prick tips, this system leaves minimal damage and supports even the weightiest of frames. Buy: Picture Hang Solutions Store Heavy Duty Picture… $11.95 Buy it