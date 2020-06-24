The Best Pincushions for Your Sewing Needs

Pincushions have been around since the Middle Ages. Early examples were made of embroidered linen, canvas, and satin and were called “pin-pillows.” The pincushion came into popular usage in the Victorian era, when it was frequently displayed as a tabletop trinket. One of the most common pincushion shapes is that of a tomato, and this is a vestige of the pincushion’s popularity as a Victorian tchotchke. In the 19th century, it was a common practice to place a tomato on the mantle as a good luck charm. Often, people made tomatoes out of fabric and stuffed them with sand or sawdust, creating a makeshift pincushion. Essential for every sewing kit, pincushions keep your work space organized and free of accidental pricks. Let us help you pick a pincushion with our selection of the best options below.

1. Grabbit Magnetic Pincushion This convenient pincushion has a powerful magnet that draws pins in and organizes them in an aligned pile. Many find it easier to drop pins onto a magnetic surface than to push them into a stuffed cushion. This device is a great organizing tool not only for pins but for paper clips, nails, screws, and other small metal objects. As a bonus, this product comes with 50 pins with multicolored heads, so you can get to work right away.

2. Delaman Pin Cushion This pretty patterned pincushion comes in a variety of fabrics. Resembling a puffy, eight-petaled daisy or a somewhat flattened pumpkin, it has an adjustable elastic wristband that keeps your hands free while you work.

3. Grabbit Mini Magnetic Pin Cushion These little magnetic pincushions, sold in a three-pack, are a smaller version of our top pick. Keep one handy in your work space, another in your sewing basket, and one more on your desk. Available in an array of bright primary colors, these pin cushions are as sleek as they are useful.

4. Dritz Tomato Pincushion You can depend on well-known sewing supplies manufacturer Dritz for tried-and-true products. This basic—in a good way—tomato pincushion is no exception. It's available in three colors and a variety of sizes and assortment packs. You can't go wrong with this classic design.