The Best Plastic Mesh Canvases for Crafting

It doesn’t look like much, but plastic mesh canvases are an incredibly versatile base for a variety of crafts. Featuring an openwork-grid surface that has some flex, it can be used to support weavings of yarn, ribbons, and many other materials. You can use single, flat pieces to make small gifts such as bookmarks, jewelry, or coasters, or mold and combine sheets into three-dimensional objects, from a tissue box to a purse. Because they are made of plastic, they are also easy for children to handle. Meshes come in numerous sizes and shapes, but you can easily cut them to create a custom base for your specific needs. Explore your creativity with our picks of the best plastic mesh canvases, below.

1. Darice Plastic Canvas Darice’s mesh sheets check off all the boxes: They are made of good-quality plastic, come in different colors and sizes to suit any project, and are consistent in their mesh composition. Their pliability makes them an ideal pick for those who like to roll or bend this material; at the same time, they are sturdy enough to withstand rough handling. The holes are cleanly punched and evenly perforated, with seven holes per inch, and they can easily be threaded with embroidery floss or yarn. These pieces are also easy to cut if you want to create a custom size or shape. Buy: Darice Plastic Canvas $12.16 Buy it

2. Tosnail Plastic Mesh Canvas Sheets If you prefer plastic mesh that is firmer than Darice’s, we like this option from Tosnail. The canvas is difficult to roll, making it a good choice for crafting structured, hard-edged objects that need stability. Each sheet has a consistent netting of seven holes per inch, and despite the stiffness, they can be cut quite cleanly with a good pair of craft scissors. Buy: Tosnail Plastic Mesh Canvas Sheets $18.99 Buy it

3. Pllieay Mesh Plastic Canvas Kit We like this option as it gives you a wide assortment of mesh canvases to choose from. It includes 36 pieces in six shapes—squares, circles, stars, hearts, butterflies, and flowers—in addition to larger rectangles. The diversity and quantity make it an especially smart pick for classrooms or group crafting sessions, as everyone can choose their favorite pattern. The kit also comes with five needles that are suitable for small hands. Buy: Pllieay Mesh Plastic Canvas Kit $14.99 Buy it

4. Seasonsky Mesh Plastic Canvas Sheets This option includes a variety of mesh canvas shapes as well as essential tools for crafting. You get squares, circles, hexagons, and a floral pattern, coming to a total of 40 pieces, as well as a decent pair of snips, a needle, and buckles to hold pieces in place as you work on them. The canvas is made of a decent-quality plastic—it has some flex to it, but the mesh could snap under too much pressure. Buy: Seasonsky Mesh Plastic Canvas Sheets $15.99 Buy it