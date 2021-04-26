The Best Portable Chairs for Making and Selling Art

You may love your studio chair, but it’s probably not ideal for carrying with you in a BYO-seat situation. Whether you need one for plein air painting or to set up at a street fair, a portable chair should be, at the very least, easy to fold up for transport. You should also consider weight, comfort, stability, and perhaps aesthetics. We’ve picked our favorite portable seating options; read on to find out more.

1. Camp Time Roll-a-Chair This pleasant blue chair has a simple but efficient design that makes it both comfortable to use and effortless to carry. The seat is made of a durable nylon-polyester material and features a sturdy but flexible back that provides excellent support for long sitting sessions. A quartet of tempered-aluminum alloy legs crisscross to provide strength—so much so that this little number can hold up to 250 pounds of human. All of this collapses in just seconds into a 2.5-pound tube measuring just 4 inches in diameter and 26 inches long. Sling it over your shoulder using the integrated shoulder strap, and be on your way.

2. Creative Mark ArtComber Folding Chair This chair is perfect for artists who want to free up their hands as much as possible. It has a waterproof bag attached to its back that is roomy enough to fit your supplies plus large items such as drawing boards and sketch pads. Rather than individual legs, it features a metal stand at the front and another at the back as well as two large-diameter wheels. The entire structure folds up into a cartlike device that you can pull behind you, and it rolls well over different terrains, even uneven ground and grass. It features a straighter back than our top pick, which some people might find slightly uncomfortable, but it's also great for your posture.

3. KingCamp Tall Director Chair This is a perfect chair for artists and artisans to set up at art fairs and other vendor events, as it gives you a great vantage point over your wares. It is tall, with a soft oxford-fabric seat rising 26 inches high, and sturdy, with a rigid frame made out of steel tubing. It's also comfortable—you can lean back slightly, rest your arms on cushioned side rails, and place your feet on a low crossbar. Plus, it has a small side table, a cup holder, and a pouch where you can tuck your phone or other accessories. At this height, you'll also be able to look customers in the eye while staying seated.

4. 5Rcom Portable Stools These stools are about as simple as you can get, but they can support 300 pounds and are smartly designed for what they are. Each features a round seat with a straight edge at the front, supported by two crossed steel legs that fold with a single push. The seats weigh just under 4 pounds and feature a curved cut-out handle so you can easily transport them. Sold in sets of two, these stools are ideal for classrooms and other group settings.