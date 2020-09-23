The Best Poster and Art Tubes for Storing and Transporting Artworks

Keep blueprints, posters, artwork, maps, and illustrations crease- and fade-free with a document tube. Useful for protecting delicate papers against water, sunlight, and other damage, poster and art tubes make it easy to transport and store just about anything you can roll up. A must-have product for everyone from the art student to the professional architect, document tubes come in handy whether you’re transporting half-finished drawings to the classroom or storing client blueprints for a big meeting. Document tubes come in many different forms: browse our roundup of the best options below.

1. Juvale Poster Tube with Strap This poster tube has an expandable design and can extend from 25 inches up to 40 inches. The hard black plastic body is water and light resistant and keeps posters, artwork, and documents from creasing while in transit or from fading while in storage. Designed with notches that run the length of the tube, you can lock the device into place once you determine the perfect length. An adjustable shoulder strap facilitates easy and comfortable transport. Buy: Juvale Poster Tube with Strap $15.99 Buy it

2. U.S. Art Supply Large Drafting Tube This document tube is another extendable option that can collapse and lengthen, depending on your needs. The telescoping body extends from 30 inches up to 47 inches and is ideal for artists, architects, and poster collectors alike. Made of rigid plastic that’s water and light resistant, the tube keeps the contents from bending and fading while in transit or storage. The extra-long shoulder strap makes for a comfortable carry, even when the tube is fully extended. With a five-inch diameter, this tube is extra roomy and can hold plenty of documents. Buy: U.S. Art Supply Large Drafting Tube $29.96 Buy it

3. Transon Storage Tube Available in rainbow-bright colors such as cherry red and sea-foam green, this portable storage tube has an expandable body and waterproof construction. Suitable for posters, paper rolls, scrolls, and maps, the telescoping body extends from 24 inches to 40 inches and has a diameter of three inches. While other tubes on this list have notch systems that help you lock the length into place, with this tube, you simply rotate the body back to set the correct length. An adjustable shoulder strap makes for easy and convenient transport. Buy: Transon Storage Tube $17.99 Buy it

4. AfterGen Document Poster Tube This light-resistant rigid black plastic document tube isn’t water resistant like the options above but does protect against fading and creasing. It collapses down to 25 inches, expands up to 40 inches, and is designed with notches that allow you to lock the length into place. The shoulder strap is adjustable and facilitates comfortable transport even when the tube is fully extended. The screw-top cap doubles as an ID label, so you never have to worry about losing this handy tool. Buy: AfterGen Document Poster Tube $14.99 Buy it