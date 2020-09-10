The Best Potholder Looms for Learning the Basics of Weaving

Made from either plastic or metal, the classic potholder loom is a simple tool designed to teach basic finger weaving techniques. Included in most introductory potholder loom kits are springy fabric loops that are easy to stretch over the pegs, but looms can also be used with yarn, sock or stocking tops, or fabric scraps to create a myriad of designs. Appropriate for all ages, the small square weavings produced from these looms make ideal potholders and hot pads, but can also be stitched together to create rugs, bags, placemats, bed coverings, and more. Our picks below will help you find the best potholder loom for your project needs.

1. Harrisville Designs Potholder Deluxe Loom Kit This high-quality seven-inch square metal loom features an improved angled-peg design to prevent loops from slipping off while weaving. The kit includes a long metal hook for weaving and a plastic hook for finishing, plus a selection of 100% cotton loops in an array of vibrant colors. With enough materials to make six potholders, this kit includes easy illustrated instructions for lots of ideas to get you started. Buy: Harrisville Designs Potholder Deluxe Loom Kit $28.95 Buy it

2. Creativity for Kids Lot’s O’Loops Potholder Loom With the same standard plastic peg loom, this kit will help you turn your potholder creations into fun accessories. Kit includes a loom, crochet hook, plastic needle, needle threader, ribbon, yarn, buttons, and over 250 stretchy loops. Providing enough materials to weave seven potholders, this kit also includes instructions for using your weavings to create a water bottle holder, purse, sunglass case, and more. Buy: Creativity for Kids Lot's O'Loops Potholder Loom $19.99 Buy it

3. Schylling Metal Potholder Loom Set Traditional 7.5-inch square metal loom with metal loop hook. With a classic design that will produce the same trusted results, this kit includes detailed instructions and 80 colorful 100% cotton loops. Recommended for ages five and up, this kit provides enough materials to make two potholders. Buy: Schylling Metal Potholder Loom Set $15.99 Buy it

4. Wool Novelty Deluxe Hand Weaving Loom and Hook Super sturdy seven-inch square metal hand loom with metal handweaving hook and illustrated instructions. Built to last, this durable metal loom can hold up to heavy use without breaking or bending during the weaving process. Loom does not come with any weaving materials, which may be purchased separately or used with repurposed fabric scraps found at home. Buy: Wool Novelty Deluxe Hand Weaving Loom and Hook $16.79 Buy it