The Best Pottery Tool Sets for Forging New Objects

A potter can never have enough tools. The more utensils you have for shaping, decorating, and texturing, the more creative you can get with clay. Pottery is one of the most ancient art forms known to man. Modern ceramicists subverted traditions and brought pottery into the contemporary sphere with blown-out shapes, vibrant glazes, and wild patterns. Insert yourself into the rich history of pottery and get started hand building, wheel throwing, or pot pinching your own creation. Before you start, you’re going to need to stock up on some pottery tools. Whether you’re looking for an all-inclusive set, with everything you need to model, cut, and scrape, or a more specific set, with just one or two types of tools in an assortment of shapes, we’ve got you covered below.

1. Arteza Pottery & Polymer Clay Tools This all-inclusive set comes with at least one of each kind of tool. Featuring 22 tools, this set includes double-sided ball utensils, wipe-out ribbons, wood-modeling tools, a wheel cutter, a rolling pin, and more. The full set fits easily into a convenient plastic storage tube that comes included. Buy: Arteza Pottery & Polymer Clay Tools $22.59 Buy it

2. Darice 8-Piece Pottery Tool Set Including all the most-necessary tools, this eight-piece set is a great starter kit. Equipped with all you need to cut, scrape, smooth, and mold, this set features a ceramics sponge, metal scraper, wire cutter, wood wedge knife, ribbon loops, and more. A reusable vinyl storage case makes for easy organization and storage. Buy: Darice 8-Piece Pottery Tool Set $11.50 Buy it

3. Globeagle Ceramic Pottery Ribs Set Educators and group organizers looking to stock up on versatile tools for the classroom or events should choose this five-piece set. Featuring assorted wood potter’s ribs in a variety of shapes, each tool is made of smooth wood and is suitable for carving, sculpting, scraping, and shaping. Easy to hold, use, and clean, these potter’s ribs are safe for kids to use, as they don’t have sharp edges but help achieve a variety of clay effects. Available at a fraction of the cost as compared to other products on this list, this set of potter’s ribs is versatile and well-priced. Buy: Globeagle Ceramic Pottery Ribs Set $6.99 Buy it

4. Xiem Mini Ribbon Sculpting Tools Set Ribbon sculpting loops are ideal for trimming clay pieces, carving patterns, and smoothing edges. Stock up on a variety of them with this nine-piece set of assorted ribbon loops. Constructed with a heat-treated steel end and comfort grip rubber barrel, these tools are durable and well-made. A great choice for the potter looking to beef up an already complete set, these ribbon loops would be a great addition to any ceramicist’s arsenal. Buy: Xiem Mini Ribbon Sculpting Tools Set $27.08 Buy it