The Best Pouring Paints for Your Next Masterpiece

Create kaleidoscopic compositions with acrylic pouring paint. Although in recent years, pouring paint has become quite popular, the technique has been around since the 1930s, when Mexican muralist David Alfaro Siqueiros happened to discover the elaborate effects of pouring different shades of paint onto a wooden panel to produce what he termed “accidental painting.” It is fluid dynamics at work in the medium of pouring paint: when a pigment of greater density is poured atop a less dense one, the two interact to mix and swirl—the more dense pigment tends to move down and the less dense one tends to move up. The opposite pour, a less dense paint over one of greater density, will not work. Channel your inner Pollock and play around with pouring pigment over canvas. Investigate the possibilities by browsing our roundup of acrylic pouring paint below.

1. Arteza Acrylic Pouring Paint Arteza’s set of acrylic pouring paint works well on canvas, glass, paper, wood, tile, and stone. The kit includes 28 vibrant nontoxic colors in neon, metallic, pastel and classic shades, plus 4 bottles of Titanium White and 2 of Mars Black to customize all the others. There’s no need to prep the paint, each high-flow 2-ounce bottle has the medium already mixed; all you have to do is shake well. Buy: BUY NOW $65.99 Buy it

2. Liquitex Pouring Medium Technique Set Liquitex’s acrylic paint pouring set includes three primary colors and a Liquitex gloss pouring medium. Unlike the other products here, this pouring paint does not come with the medium mixed in. Instead, mix the acrylic ink with the 4-ounce bottle of pouring medium that’s included in the kit. This medium is designed to increase paint flow and give a high-gloss finish. The ink is made to be both water and light resistant, so your composition won’t fade with time. Buy: BUY NOW $22.61 Buy it

3. U.S. Art Supply Acrylic Pouring Paint Set This U.S. Art Supply set comes in 2-ounce bottles of pouring paint in 8 colors formulated to tilt, slide, and puddle to your heart’s content. Right out of the bottle, these paints have the viscosity of honey, but Pouring Masters silicone oil and pouring medium may be added to adjust it. This paint works well on canvas, paper, tile, rocks, wood, and glass. Buy: BUY NOW Buy it

4. U.S. Art Supply Pouring Masters Paint If you want a product that comes in a larger size, choose from a variety of 48 colors with U.S. Art Supply’s bottles of 8 or 32 ounces of acrylic pouring paint. These pour colors are premixed so you can use them right out of the bottle; they have the perfect consistency, just about that of honey. Great for canvas, wood, paper, tile, and rocks, this paint is suitable for most paint pouring techniques. Buy: BUY NOW $29.96 Buy it